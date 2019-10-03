Yesteryears — Oct. 3

10 years ago
Utility bills will increase about $11 a month for Gering customers, the Gering City Council. The council approved the increase at the Monday night meeting.
The Banner County fourth-grade class stepped into the past Monday as they observed Pioneer Day. The students attended the old Flowerfield School at the Banner County Museum.
United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the area.
Gering City workers are to receive 3% pay increases.
Gering Bulldogs football team downs Lexington and improves their record to 4-1.
The Gering girls golf team shot a season-low score of 362 while placing second in the Alliance Invite.
20 years ago
Katie Kochenower was selected as young careerist by the district Business Professional Women (BPW). The Gering insurance agent was honored for her business accomplishments, community involvement and willingness to serve as a mentor to others.
To celebrate achieving Eagle Scout status Gering High School students Tyler Sandberg and Nathan Groshans were honored at the Gering Civic Center.
30 years ago
A public hearing will be held during a council meeting. The council will consider a resolution to either limit the train whistles to emergency situations, prohibit whistle blowing by Union Pacific remains within the city limits or take no action and let the whistles continue to blow.
Tony Noel, son of Anthony and Marilyn Noel, and Tina Marie Butts, daughter of Lillian Butts , were crowned Minatare Homecoming Royalty.
40 years ago
Gering beat Scottsbluff 9-6 in the football team’s “Game of Destiny,” after 14 years of defeat to their opponents across the river.
Mr. and Mrs. K.G. Danielson of 1255 N Street in Gering were winners of the Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor Award.
50 years ago
The award-winning Gering High School band has been invited to attend the Mineral Water Bowl game in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, according to Dr. Carol Swanbom, president of the band parents’ organization.
Gering Lion J.B. Dobbin was named a member of the Nebraska Lions board of trustees.
60 years ago
The Gering City Council voted to make an increase in water rates but only to “break even,” according to Gering Mayor Earl Holcomb.
The Banner County Wildcats lost to Potter in the first game under the new lights at the Harrisburg football field.
70 years ago
Mrs. C.G. Perry was named a delegate to the national council of the Episcopal churches.
Lou Holscher, a popular Cook Packing Company manager, died.
80 years ago
Acting Mayor Swanbom of Scottsbluff and Mayor Roy Butler of Gering met in a potato picking contest.
Chester B. Brown, pioneer of the valley and founder of the Brown Bean Company died after emergency surgery in Alliance.
90 years ago
S.L. Robbins, a Mitchell valley farmer, died a few hours after his car was struck by a Union Pacific train.
C.W. Bonham and Miss May Carling, former Gering residents, wre married in California.
100 years ago
The county commissioners announced that the new courthouse would be located on the Christina Church block.
John A. McCormick, a former Gering resident, was killed in Kansas when he was struck by a train while saving a woman’s life.
110 years ago
The Wright and Heard lands near old Freeport were sold at auction with prices running fr0m $20 to $27.50 per acre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.