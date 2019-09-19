10 years ago
Is it feasible to have a state subsidized airline operate in Nebraska? That was the question posed as nearly 30 people met at Western Nebraska Regional Airport and discussed the possibility of reviving the former River Run.
When the new Gering city budget kicks in on Oct. 1, residents will be paying more for city services. Residential customers now paying $92.10 for 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity will see their bill increased to $101.22.
Residents from throughout the area will be able to take advantage of a free dental clinic at the Scotts Bluff County Event Center in Mitchell.
Bulldogs defense guides the team to an overtime win over Wheatland, 9-6.
Both the boys and girls cross country teams raced for first place titles at the Alliance Invite.
20 years ago
Scotts Bluff County Attorney Sara Olsen told the county board their executive session, held without recording the minutes, was a violation of state law.
Area ranchers were still recovering from a Sept. 9 wildfire east of the Wildcat Hills on the Banner County line.
Jesse Flores and her siblings Brett and Brock Castinado were recognized as good citizens after they turned in a wallet and credit cards they found in Legion Park.
30 years ago
The Gering High School was opened in the mornings to members of the community for walking and jogging during the winter months.
Fred Lockwood, CPA of Gering, reported his audit of the lottery found everything in order.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff arrested Jeff J. Boppre, 25, of rural Scottsbluff on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Valdez and Sharon Condon.
40 years ago
Mike and Pat Lindsey, owners of the Torrington Telegram, purchased the Business Farmer from State Sen. William Nichol.
The Gering City Council authorized the mayor and clerk to sign a municipal power pool agreement with nine other Panhandle cities.
Running for Gering School Board were J. Michey Reavis, James Eckerberg, Dale John, Larry Heinrick, and Carol Ann Lewis. John McLellan and Larry Russel were running for Gering mayor. For council, Leo Temple was running in Ward I, Leo Winterer in Ward II, Wes Netherland in Ward III, and Daniel Schwartzkof and Guy Gibb were running in Ward IV.
Gene Spencer retired after 27 years with the Gering Post Office.
50 years ago
The American Legion District convention was held in Morrill.
Park Ranger Roy W. Weaver arrived at Agate by transfer from Yellowstone National Park.
The Gering City Council held a special meeting to approve a contract between the city and Lockwood, title to the land occupied and approval of a lease between the corporation and the city.
Jim Shiers became the 10th Gering volunteer fireman in the last nine years to receive the Ak-Sar-Ben Award of Merit.
John T. Rodgers was re-elected president of the Scottsbluff-Gering Payroll Development Foundation.
Albert Harrison, a resident of the valley since 1906, celebrated his 95th birthday.
60 years ago
The hula hoop craze was going full blast in Gering.
Dome Rock Chapter Order of Eastern Star observed its 50th anniversary.
Glen Dutton was named a member of the Nebraska University Glee Club.
70 years ago
An open house was held at the new nurses home in Gering.
James O’Rourke sustained severe injuries when his motorbike collided with an automobile.
Presidents of the Gering High School classes were James Kishiyama, freshman; J.R. Rogers, sophomore; Barbara Tjardes, junior; and Al Dorn, senior.
More than 1,000 people attended the dedication of St. Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff.
80 years ago
The Gering sugar factory was to employ 400 persons and its campaign was scheduled to start on Oct. 10.
A special water bond election was set for Nov. 8.
A.B. Wood was announced as one of 21 Nebraskans who would appear in the 1938 edition of Who’s Who in America.
Gering lost its first football game to Minatare, 6-0.
90 years ago
The train running from Cheyenne to the new line arrived in Gering.
The Platte Valley Telephone Company sold to a Chicago firm, Commonwealth Firm.
W.M. Jeffers became vice-president and N.A. Williams general manager of the Union Pacific system.
Warren C. Wood and Lee Daniels became members of the university band in Lincoln.
100 years ago
The local hotel association took possession of the Gering Hotel and manager F.D. McCormick went back to Alliance.
J.D. Burrows became deputy to County Clerk Val Kirkham.
Scotts Bluff County soldier John A. Mickie was reported as a casualty on the French front.
Gering potato buyer W.A. Lewellen was killed accidentally at the Toohey beet dump.
Pioneer rancher Al Smith of Torrington died.
110 years ago
The Pratt station on the Burlington Route was moved across the state line into Nebraska on account of freight rate conditions.
Pine Ridge Indians here for the fair declined on going on to Torrington and Bayard for other fairs.
North side residents of the Bayard section were offering the Union Pacific free right-of-way to hold the line on the north side of the river.
Guy Lane and Anna Hinkle, of Scottsbluff, were married.
120 years ago
Rough lumber was being hauled to the area from the Laramie Peak sawmills.
Fred Wright for county attorney and Robert Gubser for commissioner were fusion nominations of the Democrat and Populist conventions.
Charles C. Whipple and Gertrude Weston were married.
130 years ago
The Banner County Fair was announced for Oct. 4-5 in Centropolis.
The drug firm of Charlesworth and Luft dissolved when the latter retired.
The Courier editor made a trip to Freeport in Banner County, finding it to be a young county seat aspirant with 12 buildings.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. John Emery.
