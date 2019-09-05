Yesteryears — Sept. 5

10 years ago
Dr. Harold Ellis Gentry, Jr., 85, of Gering, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Crews used a crane earlier this week to hoist a Habitat for Humanity home built by Gering teens into place at 640 Kurt Drive in Gering.
Members of the Gering City Council unanimously approved a $30,266,334 budget for the 2008-2009 fiscal year.
The area’s agricultural past comes alive again this year as the Farm And Ranch Museum (FARM) celebrates its 12th annual Harvest Festival.
20 years ago
State Senator Joyce Hillman of Gering said a proposed amendment to cap state government spending would harm the state on a number of fronts.
Three members of the WING drug task force were reassigned to the county sheriff’s office to take advantage of more federal funding.
Gering School Superintendent Gary Schmucker and Board President Kandy Imes cut the ribbon to officially dedicate the high school’s new gym floor.
Gering resident Julie Morrison opened the Prairie Chanticleer Bed and Breakfast in Gering.
30 years ago
Brian R. Sweeney of Cheyenne was hired as director of public works and engineer for the City of Gering.
The City of Bayard celebrated 100 years during the Bayard Centennial Festival.
The Economic Development Administration in Washington D.C. asked the City of Gering to submit a full application for federal funds to assist in building the city’s convention center.
Local residents witnessed an orange sun and haze due to a wildfire burning in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
40 years ago
When faced with the choice of either breaking the existing contract with the Panhandle Humane Society or contributing $3,850 toward the facility’s operations, the Gering City Council took the latter route and appointed Police Chief Walk Burroughs to represent the city on the PHS board of directors.
Chelsa Lacey, receptionist at the Gentry Clinic was honored for 25 years of service.
Calvary Memorial Church in Gering called Rev. Dennis Gingrich as associate pastor.
50 years ago
Members of the Gering School Board discussed teacher merit pay and the need for additional classroom space.
The Gering Chamber of Commerce instituted an award program to honor young Gering citizens.
A proposed apartment building for the elderly in Gering hit a snag when the IOOF Housing Project Committee was informed their housing loan branch found the side, located south of Hiram Scotts Restaurant, was unfavorable.
Bulldog head football coach Van Steckelberg named Ted Shiers and Mark Schmeckle co-captains for their opening game against Mitchell.
60 years ago
Becky Berggren received a$3.70 a pound for her champion 4-H lamb, setting a record.
No. 2, 12% protein wheat was bringing $1.53.
70 years ago
Donabel Collins was named Gering’s Job’s Daughters queen.
80 years ago
Merrill J. Mattes, custodian at Scotts Bluff and For Laramie National Monuments, was given a special fellowship award to Yale University.
Presidents of the various high school classes included Camilla Gentry, senior; Blair Roger, junior; Clyde Burkey, sophomore; and Bob White, freshman.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Theo H. McCosh.
90 years ago
Rural route no. 2 from Gering extended to add 72 new families.
Rev. T.H. Maynard returned to Gering as the Methodist minister.
Gering young people headed for universities included Norman Fullen, Vincent Daniels, Stanley Miller, Lee Daniels, Bill McGriff, Warren Wood, Con Kingery, Harold Traux, Leona Burge, Betty Woods, Iris Pattison and Esther Morrison.
Jesse P. Entrekin and Elsie Conrad were married.
100 years ago
Leon A. Moomaw announced his candidacy for the Legislature.
J.W. McCauley and Earl Fairfield were farm sale advertisers.
A petition of the organization of the Gering and Fort Laramie Irrigation District was filed with the county board.
Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Osborne and Mr. and Mrs. Evan Jones. A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Simmons.
110 years ago
A bond election for a new bridge on the Gering-Scottsbluff straight line passed.
Local minister D.A. Youtsy went to Pine Ridge and brought back a party of Sioux Indians headed by Chief American Horse to form an attraction at the country fair, the first such appearance in the valley.
120 years ago
F.M. Troy removed from Banner County to Gering.
James H. Smith took the contract for completion of the Gering canal just west of Gering.
130 years ago
Frank Garlock and Oscar Gardner started a brickyard.
Maggie McKinistry, Charles A. Smith and Julius Longhorst all advertised for final proof.
Cheyenne County took first premiums on numerous agriculture exhibits at the state fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.