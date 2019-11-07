Yesteryears — Week of Nov. 7

10 years ago
The mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown and the chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners continue to see ways where their governments could become more productive through collaboration.
Veterans will be saluted for several days in Gering and Scottsbluff as Veterans Day marches toward us.
Roxann and Tyler Thompson were honored as mother and son teachers at the Gering High School.
The Gering Business Club members were introduced to some of the new animals at the Riverside Zoo by Riverside Zoo Events and Education Curator Kathy Welfl.
Apache, the new K-9 member of the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, was introduced to the County Commissioners Tuesday. Apache will work with Deputy Jason Perkins.
Gering football team thumps Lexington, 23-7, to advance to second round action in the state playoffs.
20 years ago
Saying it was time to go Nebraska Congressman Bill Barrett announced last Friday that he would not seek a sixth term in Congress from Nebraska’s Third District.
Peaceful Valley Drive, south of Gering near the Wildcat Hills might soon get a new, more historically significant name. The one-mile road runs through Helvas Canyon west of Highway 71, just off County Road W. According to Nadine Sieb, director of Gering Tourism, the canyon’s name came from the Helvas family and was the site of Fort John, a post of the American Fur Trade Co. in the 1850s. “This is a strange but historic request,” Sieb said at Scotts Bluff County Commissioners meeting, but she asked if the road’s name could be changed to Fort John Road.
Scottsbluff voters said yes on Tuesday to continue its 1.5% city sales tax for use in property tax reduction and economic development.
Christopher Sabo, a senior at Gering High School, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
30 years ago
Shari Bordeau, Scottsbluff, showed off her “Joker” pumpkin that earned her a microwave as first place winner in the Econofoods Halloween Pumpkin Carving Contest.
Jerry Mackie, 38, repesented the Gering chapter of the Jaycees with approximately 400 Jaycees from across the state meeting in Kearney to honor 17 Outstanding Nebraska Young Farmer-Ranchers.
Pumpkin carving winners sponsored by area businesses and the Gering Courier were Steven Schumacher, 10, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Schumacher, Gering, in the 8-12 year old division and Jennifer Reifschnedier, 7, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Reifschneider, Gering, in the 7 and under age group. Each child earned a $15 prize.
Shauna Palmer, 13 year old daughter of Roger and Wanda Palmer, Gering, is this year’s first place winner in her division in the Nebraska State Music Teacher’s Association Composition Contest. This year’s winning entry, “Prairie Prise,” is a saxophone solo with piano accompaniment, both written by Palmer.
40 years ago
Warren Molko planted a new crop this spring, a grove of Christmas trees that he won’t be harvesting for at least four-years.
Scottsbluff High School football coach for 16 years, Les Lee, resigned.
Gering Junior High Freshmen Bullpups finished their 1979 season with a 6-0-0 record under the coaching of Junior Alvarez.
Clay Roberts and Linda Cochran of Melbeta were crowned king and queen at the Melbeta Homecoming celebration.
State legislature passed an updated law, requiring all school children to show proof on immunization.
50 years ago
Gering High School football season ends with a 38-7 loss at Torrington.
Gering Jaycees collecting toys to be repaired and given out at Chistmas time.
Cedar Canyon school honored World War I Veterans.
Byron Johnson was the featured speaker at Veterans Day observance.
Over 200 attended County Boys-Girls County Government Day.
Boy Scout Troop 3 of Gering, attended the Air Force and Utah State football game at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jimmie Messman, 36, of Scottsbluff was killed in a truck accident in Wyoming.
60 years ago
Contract of the new post office in Gering was awarded at the cost of $60,000.
Gering closed the football season with a 13-6 win over Mitchell. Steve Warrick and Gretchen Holmes were named Homecoming king and queen.
A new Trinity Methodist Church was consituted to serve the Highland Park, Northfield and Terrytown areas.
Monument Historian Merrill Mattes was the recipient of the Deparment of Interior’s Distinguished Service award for historical works.
70 years ago
A.A. Jack Miller was named head of the 1950 Oregon Trail Days event.
Mrs. W.H. Boone was found dead at her home north of Scottsbluff from a shotgun wound.
Gering lost the annual Armistice Day football mix to Mitchell.
The cast of the Gering Junior cast play included Donna Thomas, Michey Reavis, Jerry Barton, phyllis Roland, Beverly Emery, J.R. Rogers, Jean Boyd, Darr Johns, Rex Coppom, Donn Conn, Pat Myers, and Caroline Gettman. Mrs. Delmer Reeder was director, with Boy Wilkie and Beverly Daily as student directors.
80 years ago
Some 30 members of the Gering football team attended the university football game in Lincoln.
Five generations of the L.J. Cross family were pictured in the Courier.
Everett Boggs was critically ill with poliomyelitis.
Ministers in Gering were Roger D. Winger, Christian; John S. Neal, Episcopal; F.C. Friederich, Methodist, and J. Weissenburger, Congregational.
Albert Wildy, the pioneer operator of the state station at Malinda died. Wayne Diemer of Kiowa also died.
90 years ago
A.N. Mathers, Gering banker, elected president of the state association.
Final touches are being put on location for Oregon Trail highway from Bridgeport to Gering.
The trial of Wm. Dupont for mercher of one Hoover at Lyman was in progress.
Dr. C.R. Thenholm, 56, a dentist in Lyman, died.
Appointment of Gordon H. Carey as postmaster at Minatare was confirmed.
100 years ago
A raging blizzard swept over the county making roads almost impossible.
Ralph W. Gering returned from overseas, having served in the Navy, a greater portion of the time being stationed in Russia.
The official canvass of votes on the proposition of relocating the courthouse revealed 1,716 favorable votes, with 453 negative.
R.G. Miller, superintendent at the local sugar factory, was quite seriously injured when his arm was caught in the beet conveyor.
110 years ago
Harry Barton became an employee in the First National Bank.
Ed. W. Sayre sold his mercantile business in Morrill to J.A. Bent.
Virgil Eikenberry and Miss Edith M. Labertew where married. Chas Marquardt and Miss Clara McClenaham were married as were John F. Voland and Miss Anne Weber.
120 years ago
Dr. R.B. Mullins located in Gering.
S.W. Houston, a former resident, came back from Iowa to relocate.
130 years ago
Steps were being taken to incorporate Gering as a village.
The total deposits of the Bank of Gering, the only bank in the county, footed up $11,181.50.
Market prices in Gering: butter 15 cents, eggs 20 cents, potatoes 35 cents, apples $4.50, kerosene, 30 cents and sugar was nine pounds for $1.
