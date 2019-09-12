Yesteryears — Week of Sept. 12

10 years ago
A merger of the cities of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown is an idea the three mayors would like to learn more about. Gering Mayor Susan Wiedeman, Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger and Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt spoke Wednesday at the annual State of the Valley Forum, sponsored by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.
As the Gering Board of Education approved their 2008-2009 budget an idea was unveiled to pay for a science room expansion at the Gering High School without borrowing money.
The impact of a driver has left the city of Gering with some hefty repairs to a power pole. The pole was hit by a vehical driven by John O’Bannon, who hit the pole on Kimball Avenue on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Erin Elizabeth Blaylock of Gering and Corporal Carl Ramond Gull, II, of Havelock, N.C., were united in marriage on July 18, 2008, at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff.
The Gering Bulldogs football team fought back for a victory over the Torrington Trailblazers 21-9.
The Gering City Council approved its annual budget, which included a $2 million deficit.
Gunter Koob was sworn in as Gering’s new council member from Ward II. He was appointed to replace Angie Shaw, who resigned earlier.
Scotts Bluff Commissioners approved its $15.5 million budget, a $1.1 million reduction from the previous year.
An initiative set to appear on the November ballot would authorize the Nebraska Public Service Commission to set what telephone carriers could charge customers to access local telephone networks.
County probation officer Mike Pixciotta opened a new boxing club in Gering.
30 years ago
Gering purchased an additional 28 acres for the expansion of the city golf course.
The Gering School Board approved a 6.18% increase for teachers, increasing their base salary from $14,900 to $15,400.
Scotts Bluff Commissioners approved the installation of a countywide basic 911 emergency telephone system.
Matt Silverman, son of Brian and Deborah Silverman of Scottsbluff, won the FFA Grand Champion Market Steer at the Nebraska State Fair.
40 years ago
Retired National Park Service historian Merrill Mattes joined more than 700 county school studnets to dedicate the Horse Creek Historical Marker west of Morrill.
The Western Nebraska Veterans Home was seeking funds to purchase the All Faith Chapel in Mitchell and move it to their site.
Mrs. Harold Gentry was elected regent of the Kathadin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
50 years ago
Dale Robinson and Ken Nickless were co-captains for the Bulldogs in their first Western Conference match at Sidney.
Fred W. Schneider was appointed the new president of the Lockwood Corp.
Lynne Schenbeck was named editor of the Bulldog Barks school newspaper. June Richards was named social editor and Carleen Woodard was sports editor.
60 years ago
T-bone steaks were being advertised for 89 cents a pound.
Gering’s new cheerleaders were Pat Hamada, Marilyn Herdt, Shirley Haverick, Connie Schrock and Julie Hendrickson.
70 years ago
A North Platte Valley wind erosion committee was formed.
The body of Sgt. Eugene G. Wilkins, killed in action at Luzon, was returned to the states.
80 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Yates arrived from Brush, Colorado, to open a new Hatchery.
Cub Scout national diretor William C. Wessell was scheduled to visit Gering.
Mrs. Fred Meter of Minatare, 17, was accidentally shot when she moved a rifle while dusting a closet.
John M. Finley, former district court bailiff, died.
90 years ago
Oliver Terhune was building a greenhouse on his property south of Gering.
Former sugar factory employee Orvetta Ginger died in Missouri.
100 years ago
Regents of the state university located the new irrigation school in Scottsbluff.
McKelvie and Neville, opposing candidates for governor, spoke in Gering.
A Kansas bank brought suit against citizens on notes given for the Globe Insurance Company stock.
Fred B. Schueman, employed in the Pederson Architectural office, was interned by the government as an alien enemy.
110 years ago
Charles Speith of Banner County purchased property in Mitchell on which to build and locate.
The Republicans nominated L.L. Reynolds of Scottsbluff for the state senate.
A son of Charles B. Foster, 16, was killed in Kiowa precinct when thrown from a horse.
120 years ago
Rev. L.W. Chandler was assigned to the Gering Methodist pastorate.
M.J. Huffman was nonimated for county attorney and Matt Schumacher for commissioner by the Republican county convention.
Myrile Morse, 17, died.
130 years ago
The Gering band went to Minatare to provide music for the harvest home gathering.
Cheyenne County Commissioners at Sidney appropriated $500 to help open a road through the south hills to Kimball.
C.F. “Centerfire” Barry brought his annual donation of watermelons to the Courier shop and got his name in the paper.
