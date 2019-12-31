Yesteryears 1-2-20

130 Years Ago
Married: Amzi W. Lawson and Mary A, Smith; John H. Kellums and Miss Mattie Parish.
Chas. W. Antohny and Cynthia Barber advertised for final proof.
W.R. Akers surveying a ditch from Horse Creek for Samuels and Eytchison.
120 Years Ago
A.E. McLimans was appointed deputy by Sheriff Robert G. Walsh.
Nate M. Snyder began building a telephone line from Gering to the railroad.
The intention to erect a new banking house was announced by the Bank of Gering.
110 Years Ago
Married: Alvin J. Elquest and Miss Leone Boulware.
The Henry State Bank was opening for business.
A.A. Smith was finishing a new residence in Mitchell valley.
Married: Grover S. Neil of Torrington and Miss Mabel Foster.
John M. Walker, father of J.W. Walker, and Mrs. Von Forell, died, aged 83.
100 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Z.O. Yates, a son.
Married: at Jersey City, N.J., Ralph E. Campbell and Miss Cecelia Swan.
Mrs. Dora Blanton, wife of W.B. Blanton, died at the family home, aged 43 years,
The county board was in session two days considering plans for the new courthouse to be constructed. Nine different architects were on hand bidding for the job of furnishing the plans.
Organization of a permanent Amercian Legion post was perfected at meeting, the following officers being selected to serve the organization during the first year; L.E. Cottle, commander; Joel F. Scott, vice commander; Jas. W. Ponder, financial officer; J.P. Entrekin, adjutant.
90 Year Ago
Amercian Bank of Mitchell added to the list of Scotts Bluff County bank failures.
Mrs. Nellie Perrine appointed librarian at the public library to succeed Mrs. Mae Gordon who resigned.
Vincent S. Ramsey filed as a candidate for sheriff. F.H. Koenig, A.W. Raymond and George Ware had previously filed.
Dalo Dixon, filed for county commissioner against Chas. A. Morril, filed for reelection.
80 Years Ago
Died: George Schmidt, Mrs. Agnes Anderson, both of Gering.
O.P. Burrows named chairman of county board, $113,000 was total county budget.
Don Sands opened a repair shop at C.B. Sands farm south of Gering.
The Gering National entered the ranks of million dollar banks.
70 Years Ago
Harley G. Tanner was elected president of the Gering chamber of commerce.
J.W. Ponder was chairman of the local March of Dimes drive in Gering.
Herman Laessle was the top sugar producer in the Gering factory district.
Other high producers were Davis Welch, Robert Gingrich, Conrad Zitterkopf, John Abel, C.A. Buehler, Don Schlager, Henry Schlager, Henry Johannes, David E. Denies, George Sauer.
Shutterbugs in the area organized as the Valley Camera Club.
Police court fines in Gering reached a total of $2,000.
60 Years Ago
Theo. H. McCosh, Gering filed for the Nebraska legislature.
Died: Mrs. Nels Sullivan, Mrs. Madge Crow, old timer of Gering.
Bert Bartow was named president of the Valley Sportsmen association.
Harold Ledingham was named president of Gering Firemen’s Auxiliary.
The Clarence Prickets observed their 50th wedding anniversary.
50 Years Ago
Fred Lockwood, 29, incumbent county commissioner for the fifth district of Scotts Bluff county and Gering certified public accountant, filed for reelection.
Harold J. Fintus, Gering, superintendent of the Gering Ft. Laramie Irrigation district to receive the “Headgate Award” as a distinguished irrigation supervisor and conservationist at meeting in Denver.
John McLellan Jr., of Gering, principal and teacher at the Cedar Canyon school, appointed to the sterling committee for the Nebraska Council for Educational Television Inc.
Mrs. Thomas Mauler, the former Judy Deines of Scottsbluff, now of Bellevue is the winner of the annual Courier First Baby of the Year contest.
Melvin Maxwell, Scottsbluff county clerk, filed for re-election.
New home building spotlighted the story of building in Gering. A total of 34 new home building permits were applied for during the year.
Died: Mrs. Marvin Binegar, 25, former Scottsbluff resident dies in Germany; Mrs. Alice Berquist, 74, former Minatare resident; James S. Barkdoll, 77, Scottsbluff; Alberta Chapman, 67, Scottsbluff; Frank Macias, 62, Gering; Carol Hardin Roxek, 32, Colorado, former Mitchell resident, killed in plane crash; Oscar H. Ingraham, 77, Morrill, Eleanor B. Bell, Colorado.
40 Years Ago
Adriana Ybarra was the first baby of the new year at West Nebraska General Hospital. She is the first daughter of Socorro and Arando Ybarra of Gering; and winner of the first baby of the new year contest, arriving at 12:40 a.m., Jan. 1, 1980.
New building permits issued in 1979 were down by nearly one and one-half million dollars. Seventy-three new single family residences were constructed in 1979.
Joe. J. Huckfeldt, president of the Gering National Bank and Trust Co., has been reappointed for a second 2-year term as a director of The Omaha Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
Died: George Bauer, 73, Bayard; Rose Johnson, 95, Banner County; Charles Burney, 47, Scottsbluff; Mary Kohl, 87, Scottsbluff; Robert Childs, 48, Torrington, former Scottsbluff resident.
30 Years Ago
In most families it is unusual to have one person reach their 90s. Lloyd Chrisman, who had his 99th birthday, is the third member of his family to do so. Chrisman’s brother, Lee, celebrated his 100th birthday Nov. 2. The third member is “Aunt Babe” or Ruth Chrisman, Lloyd’s father’s sister.
James Keith Hampton and Christianne Parisi announced their engagement.
Luke G. Olson of Minatare High Schoool, son of Lewis and Elaine Olson, Minatare, has received honorary award of recognition and has had his biography and picture published in the 23rd annual edition of Who’s Who Among American High School students, 1988-1989.
Died: Anna Fedorchik, 74, rural Mitchell; Norman LeRoy Hodgson, 83, Gering; Helen McNair, 93, Gering; Julia A. Watkins, 84, Scottsbluff; Cresencia Lopez, 91, Scottsbluff; Otto F. Stelk, 94, Bayard; William Slaymaker, 87, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Governor Mike Johanns announced he will ask the Unicameral to approve an additional $30 million in property tax relief for fiscal year 2001.
According to Rudy Szewczak, executive director of Twin Cities Development (TCD), the community has much to be thankful for over the past year. They have created new jobs, expanded small businesses, and added new businesses in town.
U.S. Rep. Bill Barrett (R-Neb) recently signed a letter objecting to Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed revisions to programs within the Clean Water Action Plan.
Gering Mayor Starr Lehl said the city has accomplished a lot during her first year of office, but some thing she would have done differently.
The Omaha World-Herald Co. announced Wednesday its intention to purchase Western Publishing Co., which is the current owner of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Sidney Telegraph, North Platte Telegraph and Lexington Clipper-Herald.
Leonard G. and Connie S. Tindell, Gering, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Died: Vada E. Hight, 84, Gering; Marvin Winscott, 54, Scottsbluff; Robert D. “Bob” Kath, 71, Arizona, formerly of Mitchell Valley; Vera V. Hennigh, 94, Kimball.
10 Years Ago
A second developer has shown interest in the closed grocery building in Gering. Mayor Susan Wiedeman and City Administrator Lane Danielzuk said that the new developer contacted the city in the last few days.
Daniel Vegter, who fell from Morrill cliff on Dec. 21, never doubted he would survive.
City leaders are optimistic about Gering in 2010.
Kenneth Van Der Veen, the Gering man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grand Island last week, was recalled as a “great guy” who always wore a smile.
Hilary Wasserburger, executive director of DOVES for Scotts Bluff County, says that stalking threatens millions.
Died: Kenneth Van Der Veen, 48, Gering; Ethel Alice Lewis, 93, Gering.
