Young students learn and play

The preschool teachers at Lincoln Elementary say the year is off to a great start.
“The students are settling into our daily routine and are enjoying their preschool experiences,” said Judy Land, a preschool teacher.
Gering Public Schools utilizes an “active learning” approach, which means children can learn through hands-on encounters.
Preschool teacher Emily Rose says preschool allows children to learn early math and literacy skills as well as important social skills.
Land agreed, adding “the time spent in preschool gives them a good foundation of social skills that they will need throughout their school career.”
Additionally, preschool helps children become familiar with learning in a classroom environment and prepares them for what kindergarten has in store.
“I am really excited to see how much these kids learn and grow throughout the year,” Rose said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.