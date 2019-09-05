Young students learn and play

Preschooler Katie Wilhelm takes her turn on a tricycle during recess at Lincoln Elementary on Tuesday.

 Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald

The preschool teachers at Lincoln Elementary say the year is off to a great start.

“The students are settling into our daily routine and are enjoying their preschool experiences,” said Judy Land, a preschool teacher.

Gering Public Schools utilizes an “active learning” approach, which means children can learn through hands-on encounters.

Preschool teacher Emily Rose says preschool allows children to learn early math and literacy skills as well as important social skills.

Land agreed, adding “the time spent in preschool gives them a good foundation of social skills that they will need throughout their school career.”

Additionally, preschool helps children become familiar with learning in a classroom environment and prepares them for what kindergarten has in store.

“I am really excited to see how much these kids learn and grow throughout the year,” Rose said.

Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at kamie.stephen@starherald.com.

