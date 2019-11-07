The Central Church of Christ in Gering has a new youth minister. Isaiah Henni took over from 16-year veteran youth minister Charles Gwynn on June 1.
“I grew up in Julesburg, Colorado, which is on the northeast corner of Colorado and Nebraska is on two sides of it,” Henni said.
After graduating from high school, Henni continued his education and with God’s guidance, attended Platte Valley Bible College.
“I went to a year of Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado,” he said. “At that time, I really started seeking what God wanted for me and I came upon a website for, of all places, Platte Valley Bible College. I had never heard of it before. I fasted for a few days, and prayed about it. I felt God’s leading that I needed to go there, so I did. Four years later, I graduated.”
Then he took some detours after graduation to focus on starting a family.
“I met my wife here, we got married, and then we moved to Riverton, Wyoming. I did youth ministry there for about three and a half years.”
When an opportunity presented itself to return to the Panhandle, Henni took it.
“I moved back here and helped the now Summit Christian College,” he said.
During his time at SCC, he worked on recruitment.
“That was a fun time,” he said. “I got to go to camps to meet youth and try to lead them to go to Bible college or to seek their calling.”
After being involved in the ministry, he decided to step away and explore other career paths.
“I left the college and went to what they call the private sector, I guess,” he said. “I worked with Aurora Bank in the call center until they sold to Nationstar. About two years into Nationstar, I moved to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as a social worker in economic assistance. I stayed there for almost six years.”
As he continued working as a social worker, he came across a youth minister opening at Central Church of Christ in Gering. After praying and fasting about it, he stepped into that role.
Henni is no stranger to the youth group at Central Church of Christ.
“I have been coming to this church since October of 2008,” Henni said. “I have been helping sponsor and I felt led to step into the youth ministry. I had been helping out as a youth volunteer for over 10 years already.”
Henni said he became involved in youth ministry after having good youth sponsors and ministers growing up.
“It was one of those things that I felt really led to help the youth grow,” he said. “One thing I did have growing up was good youth sponsors and youth ministers who would do the youth ministry and help us.”
Because of their guidance, Henni credits his continued faith throughout high school and beyond. He had seen first-hand the difference planting a seed could make and knowing God was calling him to do this, he knew it was an important job.
His first job was as a part-time youth minister in Riverton, Wyoming, where he started a new youth ministry.
“One of the harder things was that there was already established youth ministries in the town,” he said. “I didn’t want the students not to go to the other stuff that they were going to. I wanted them to get as much of God’s word as possible.”
The youth ministry was on Thursday, allowing youth to have two youth groups with different people. Initially, most of those who attended were family before it grew.
“For awhile, half of the youth group was my wife’s family. It turned into a random assortment of kids from all kinds of other churches and unchurched. It was difficult, but worth it.”
Throughout his involvement in youth ministry, Henni’s favorite part is “seeing the light bulb, as someone comes to understand something more about God.”
While some of the light bulb moments are difficult to see, Henni said the little moments are important to take hold of as they change somebody’s life.
Since joining Central Church of Christ, Henni had to hit the ground running in June since church camps were already set up.
Looking into the future, Henni is planning youth events, especially this spring.
“There are youth rallies that always are ongoing. Central will be hosting the ‘Spring Thing’ youth rally this year. That is in sixth grade through 12th grade and it will be in April.”
He also serves as the children’s minister and is working to organize activities for the younger students.
“I am making sure that the Christmas program goes well,” he said. “Next year, I am putting together the Easter Eggstravaganza.”
While working with the youth group, Henni said this year’s theme is “You are not alone.” He said the reason for the theme is for the youth to understand their peers can help them through through their battles.
“There are other people in the youth group, that if they band together, they can help each other and encourage each other,” he said. “It is really easy to feel alone.”
To help establish that comradery, he has the kids play color battle.
“We are doing a color battle where they battle against each other, but it is playful. The idea is that the teams work together to find and encourage each other.”
Beyond youth group, kids also can participate in game night.
The Central Church of Christ Youth Group meets on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for supper and then at 6:30 p.m. for praise and worship and Bible study.
