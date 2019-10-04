Cyndi Herbel-Bodeman 67 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Gering Zion Church with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be sent to Heather to be used locally for Mental Health/Suicide Prevention for the elderly. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
Cyndi was born Cynthia Ann Herbel on July 13, 1952, to Caroline (Meier) and Raymond Herbel. Cyndi was born and raised in Scottsbluff/Gering area and attended and graduated from Gering Public Schools.
Cyndi married Randy Jay Kaufman on June of 1972. On January 15, 1973 Randy and Cyndi were blessed with a daughter, Heather Lynn Kaufman. In 2014, Cyndi married Rick Bodeman and her life was full once again. Rick and Cyndi enjoyed spending time sharing stories about and being with their grandchildren.
Cyndi spent many years as a dedicated employee for the Scottsbluff County Clerk office and finished her working career at Scottsbluff Urology, where she retired after 20+ years of service.
Cyndi loved spending time with her grandsons Dreyson, Kaden and Braxton, they were the lights of her life and she was a treasure to them as well. Cyndi loved to country dance and spent many years enjoying learning new steps and meeting other who shared in her passion of a swing around the dancefloor. Cyndi spent numerous marvelous hours listening to stories and sharing special memories wither deeply loved step-father James (Jim) McCole, Papa Jim held a very special spot in Cyndi’s heart and this beautiful bond was missed deeply. Jim and Caroline were an integral part of Cyndi and Heather’s life and a great void was left in their passing.
Cyndi is survived by her husband Rick Bodeman, daughter Heather Kaufman (Beguin), grandsons Dreyson and Kaden Beguin and Braxton Nielson, brother Alvin (Lois) Herbel and step children Wade and Gabriel and Tucker Bodeman.
Cyndi was preceded in death by her mother Caroline McCole, step-father James McCole and father Raymond Herbel.
