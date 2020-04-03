I entered 2020 hoping to have an amazing second semester. With senioritis already setting in, I really wanted to be done, but every day, I was reminded that I had to make my senior year the best year yet and finish out strong. In reality, when I found out that school would be closed for the rest of the year, I knew that my aspiration was crushed.
Instead of being stuck in a school building, eight hours a day and five days a week, I’m now a prisoner in my own home with my only best friend being a computer. I can say on behalf of all seniors across the nation that we are not happy. It’s heartbreaking that we have to see all of our “lasts” vanish without warning. Self-quarantine hasn’t been the greatest for a lot of us, but I can say that I’ve learned a valuable lesson.
When I first started high school, I absolutely loved it. I enjoyed getting the chance to see my friends and go to my classes every day. Yet, there was always the thought of wanting to graduate planted in the back of my mind. That thought recurred when I was a sophomore, grew even stronger as a junior and became my everyday wish the first semester of senior year. In times like now, when I sit in my bed and do nothing but online assignments and scholarships, I wish that I did not have such a premature desire to graduate. I wish I did not wish away that time.
I genuinely wish I would’ve enjoyed my previous years of high school much more. Before, I always anticipated having a senior prom and a graduation ceremony. I was looking forward to that chance. Now, everything is postponed or canceled, and we won’t get to have a traditional graduation ceremony in May. Everyone is drowning in such a time of uncertainty and we have to remember to take our time, day by day.
To everyone, enjoy the time you are currently living in now. Take each day with patience and caution. Instead of wishing to be in a better future, make your time now the best it can be. We have the ability to make every situation good or bad, so why not make our situation good? I would like to tell any underclassmen that you should not anticipate your senior year. Enjoy your time as a freshman or sophomore, because during that time, you will have so many opportunities and so much room to grow. It’s the time before you become flooded with strenuous school work and it’s the time when you don’t have to worry about college or scholarships. Take these years and make the best of them.
For my fellow seniors, I am sorry. It’s a painful thing to have such an important part of your life torn away from you. In 2007, on the first day of kindergarten, our brains could not understand what graduation was, considering we were more concerned about recess and lunch. During my freshman year, when I attended the 2017 graduation ceremony, the thought of me being the place of those seniors went completely over my head. The thought of having a graduation ceremony was mind-boggling and surreal. Now, not having a ceremony is even more surreal. While we can’t change reality, we can still take the necessary steps to prevent any further cases from happening in our area.
As seniors, though, please take this time to rest. For the past 13 years, we have exercised our brains and learned so much, but now, during this period of quarantine, don’t stress out over everything. Of course, we can’t avoid the task of online school, but we can have downtime to do the things we enjoy. As I said, this time does not have to be dark and negative. We can make the best of this situation.
So, yes, I am crushed that a lot of things that all seniors get were taken away from me. I am crushed that I did not get to have an ideal second semester of senior year. I am crushed that I did not get to start 2020 how I wanted to start. But, it’s never too late to start over. We can still make this year a good year.
We can all take this time now and make the best of it, while we remember that there is and there always will be a light at the end of the tunnel of darkness.
