The morning I found out that soul singer Bill Withers had passed away, I instantly thought of his hit song “Lean on Me.” This timeless hit has been a constant reminder that through times of trouble, we should have someone we can rely on. In times like this, I think that we all need someone to lean on.
Since COVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing, so are the instances of communities coming together and helping each other out. It’s noticeable that we’re setting aside our differences and becoming a whole. But, why do we have to have tragedies and tumultuous moments to teach us that we don’t have to be a divided, partisan society?
The day of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the United States experienced perhaps the most horrific moments in American history, but on the day after, our country’s sense of patriotism skyrocketed and we became one whole country. There was no hatred towards each other. There was no partisanship. It was a stark realization that our country had to come together and support one another. There is this same instance of support as the coronavirus is affecting thousands. Like on Sept. 12, 2001, we’ve set aside the politics and grown stronger. While this is empowering, we should take note that we can set aside the politics, even in times when we don’t need to necessarily “lean on somebody.”
President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the evening of March 11. At the conclusion of his speech, he gave a powerful message that all Americans should take into account.
“We are all in this together,” Trump said. “We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation and one family. As history has proven time and time again, Americans always rise to the challenge and overcome adversity. Our future remains brighter than anyone can imagine. Acting with compassion in love, we will heal the sick, care for those in need, help our fellow citizens and emerge from this challenge stronger and more unified than ever before.”
This advice should be followed at all times. We should stop the partisanship and unify together as a family at all times. Our days shouldn’t consist of arguing about who is right or wrong. Yes, everyone has different beliefs, but there is no need to start trouble over someone else’s ideology. There’s no point in airing your dirty laundry on social media about what you think of a celebrity or politician, or starting an altercation with someone you don’t agree with. We should act with compassion towards everyone and take the time to be kind. Hate is something that is taught, but humans are born with the infallible ability to show kindness and compassion. Instead of being kind and respectful to others during hard times, do it every day of your life.
So, yes, in hard times, we all need someone to lean on, and Withers’s song is a great reminder of this. Instead of confronting others for their beliefs, learn to respect them, because we all need somebody to lean on.
