Where has the 2019 year gone? It seems like school just started, and then we blinked and we were at Thanksgiving, and now, in less than two weeks, it will be Christmas! Where has the year gone?
When time flies this quickly, it is more important than ever to reflect back on what has gone on over the past year and count the many blessings we have received. In the heat of the moment, it is easy to quickly look past what has happened that has been great, but when you reflect, you have the opportunity to look back and see what all has gone right. And there are many, many things that have gone right for Gering Public Schools in 2019.
The first and greatest blessing that we in Gering have is a deeply committed and hardworking staff that tirelessly strives to provide students with the best education and learning environment possible. Gering has a great mix of experienced and newer staff who work hard for their students and deliver education with expertise and enthusiasm. Every building and every classroom is well equipped to provide students with exactly what they need. We are proud of our staff and feel fortunate to have the high quality people all over within Gering Public Schools.
Another group that our school and community are blessed by is our students. We have nearly 2,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, and these students are of the highest quality. Each one of our students is supported by families that care about their children, and staff members that treat each as though they are their own children. Our students are second to none.
Gering Pubic Schools has been materially blessed in many ways during 2019. The most clear and obvious way that GPS has been blessed is with the near completion of the Gering High School project. GHS has added over 50,000 square feet and remodeled over 60,000 square feet in the past 18 months and our new facility is truly one of the best in the state, region, and nation. GPS was excited to host well over 1,000 community members to tour our new facility in late September and we were pleased at the overwhelmingly positive reception that we received from those in attendance.
In the past year, GPS has been fortunate to rekindle our school foundation. Through the GPS Foundation, we have been able to raise significant support that allowed us to purchase new auditorium seats in our high school and install upgraded video boards in the main gymnasium. This wall all done through generous donations by our supporters and business community.
While we have seen many material blessings in Gering, we have also observed our students accomplish many wonderful things in 2019. Athletically, our fall sports teams have seen unprecedented success including our Class B state runner-up girls golf team and our Class B state champion girls cross country team. We could not be prouder of our athletes and the way they have represented Gering across the entire state of Nebraska.
Academically, we are proud of many of our programs, teachers, and students. Our mock-trial team has made multiple straight trips to the state competitions in Omaha and Lincoln. Our engineering classes have won three straight state Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competitions and is a state finalist again this year. Our students have been awarded nearly $3,000,000 in scholarships and won numerous academic awards.
Gering is one of the greatest places you can be to be a kid. We have an extraordinary supportive community, a top-notch school district, one of the safest communities in the state, and opportunities that are not common in a community our size. Our goal has always been to make Gering the best place in America to be a child. I believe that we are coming very close to meeting that goal. We are proud of our school and our community and it with great pride that we tell others that we are Geeing Bulldogs!
Merry Christmas to our wonderful community and we wish you all a very happy and productive 2020!
