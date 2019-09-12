A celebration. A festival, or community gathering to celebrate something in particular. A party, or a social gathering. After 17 long months of construction, dust, noise, trucks, fences, excitement, and grinding, we are reaching the end! The construction project at Gering High School, which began in earnest in April of 2018, is finally reaching a conclusion. And that means it is time to CELEBRATE!
On Monday, Sept. 23 starting at 4:30 p.m., the Gering Public Schools Board of Education will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and community celebration. The event will take place at the main entrance on the south side of Gering High School. At 5 p.m., the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with comments from the Board of Education, community members, alumni and students. From 5:30 to 7 p.m., we will be offering tours of the building where students and staff are situated in key locations and will be able to discuss the additions, enhancements, and changes to Gering High School. During the open house portion of the evening, refreshments will served in the new cafe area. Then at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium, the event will be culminate with the 2019 Homecoming Pep Rally, “Welcome to Paradise.”
These events are open to all members of the Gering community and we hope that you will be able to make it to some or all of the events! If you have questions about the events, you may contact GPS Foundation Director, Jennifer Sibal, at 308-436-3125 or by email at foundation@geringschools.net.
With the commencement of the 2019-2020 school year, GPS has also launched some exciting new programs for students in our district. While Gering has always offered some of the top vocational programming in the state, many of these programs have now been developed into career pathways. A career pathway is an integrated collection of programs that develop student academic, technical, and employability skills, and work to place them into high-demand career fields.
Gering now offers career pathways in Business, Marketing, and Management; Health Sciences; Skilled and Technical Trades; and Communication, Arts, and Technology. In addition, we are developing pathways in both Ag, Food, and Natural Resources, and Human Sciences and Education.
Students in the Business, Marketing, and Management pathway can focus on programs in areas such as business administration, accounting, entrepreneurship, marketing, and hospitality and tourism. Health Sciences career cluster offers programs in nursing and medical specialties. Skilled and Technical Trades pathways include welding, manufacturing, construction, architectural design, engineering, and auto tech. The Communications, Arts, and Technology pathway offers programs in digital design, video production, web design, web development, data sciences, and business technology.
Students in Gering have the opportunity to move in and out of pathways as they explore different options and develop a plan for their future beyond high school. If you have questions about our career pathways, please contact a high school guidance counselor or principal at 308-436-3121.
GPS is very excited to be able to officially unveil our new building to the public on Sept. 23 and to share more information about our expanding programmatic offerings.
It is an exciting time to be a Bulldog!
