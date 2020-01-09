I grew up in a small town in Southwest Nebraska and one of the pleasures that I had growing up was that dad was my principal. Being the principal’s kid gave me inside info about one of the most important things in a small school district...whether or not we were going to have a snow day. Snow days were pretty frequent where I grew up because in my hometown, we had miles and miles of out-of-town bus routes and marginally maintained dirt roads for those buses to navigate. Those circumstances often led to school cancellations because of both snow and rain.
Part of the snow day decision-making process in my town often involved my dad going down to the bus barn and hopping onto a bus to drive the roads and see if they were navigable. He’d get up early or, at times, would have to go out late at night, and drive some of the roads that were close to town and see what things looked like. It was a joyous occasion when either he or my mom would come down to my room early in the morning and tell me that I didn’t have to get up because school was canceled.
Snow days used to be some of my favorite. Now, not so much. Over time, I’ve learned that making the snow day decision is one of the most complicated and challenging times for a school administrator. I guess I didn’t appreciate everything that went into it when I was a kid.
A snow day in Gering and Scottsbluff impacts well over 5,000 students and families and this decision is taken seriously by all involved. Many things go into the decision-making process. GPS subscribes to a list serve from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne that provides us with a heads up about approaching severe and extreme weather forecasts. Typically two to three days before a potential storm hits, the weather service begins sending out detailed forecasts and predictions as to the impact and timing of impending storms. These predictions become more detailed and specific as storms approach and will often be accompanied with live briefings where specific questions can be asked about potential impacts. The information from these briefings and direct calls to the weather service are by far the most accurate prediction tools we can use to measure potential impacts.
The decision-making process for potential snow days usually begins the evening before the potential storm hits. Unless the decision to close is completely obvious by then, the next step begins sometime around 3 a.m. on the morning of the decision day. Personnel from First Student and both school districts will begin driving streets, bus routes, and other areas of the districts to begin gauging conditions. Items being monitored between 3 and 5 a.m. include road conditions, parking lot and sidewalk conditions, wind speed, temperatures, and storm timing. By this time, the weather service will be able to tell us expected snow rates, exact wind speed and timing, and other important information, all of which is given strong consideration. City street cleaning crews may also be consulted with at this time.
By about 5:00 to 5:30 a.m., a decision will be made regarding school closure. If the decision to close school is made, the district will begin notifying the community using multiple media including: 1) social media, 2) emails, 3) local media outlets such as NBC Nebraska and KNEB, and 4) phone calls and texts. Postings to social media and local media outlets will be made soon after decisions are made. Phone calls and texts will typically be sent out by 6 a.m. It is important to note that ALL school closure notices will be accompanied by a phone call to active student contacts and will appear on local media. They will also appear on the @GeringBulldogs Twitter and Facebook pages. Until you see the posting or hear the phone call/text, the decision is not official.
Unfortunately, snow day decisions are not an exact science. We know that there will be times when we make a decision to close that we shouldn’t have or vice versa. Please always know that we make the best decision we can based on the information that we have available to us. Our goal is to minimize interruptions to our school schedule; however, student and staff safety is our number one concern. Should you every feel that it isn’t safe to send your child to school due to weather conditions, we will support that decision. Please contact your school office to inform them if you are going to keep your children home due to the weather.
Stay safe, stay warm, and, as always, thanks for your support of Gering Public Schools.
