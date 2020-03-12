During my seven years as superintendent of Gering Public Schools and twenty-one years as a school administrator, I have had the privileged of working with many tremendous leaders, educators, and people. There is one particular group of individuals who selflessly serve the community, staff, and students; never seeking recognition or compensation for the work that they do. They are volunteers who regularly deal with complicated issues that often put them in impossible positions. This group of people are the members of the Board of Education.
The community of Gering is abundantly blessed with a school board who individually and collectively are extremely dedicated, conscientious, creative, and hard working. These people possess tremendous integrity and value the children of our community above all else. They take extraordinary pride in being Gering Bulldogs, and each of them deeply understand the important connection that the community and public school share.
The members of the Gering Board of Education include:
• President B. J. Peters, who serves as the Director of Technology, Distance Learning, and Media Services for Educational Service Unit #13;
• Vice President Brian Copsey, who owns and serves of president of JBC Petroleum Distributors;
• Member Mary Winn, a retired GPS teacher who is actively involved in many service organizations within our community and serves as a judge for high school speech and theater;
• Member Brady Shaul, who owns and operates local home design business Shaul Designs and is involved in local service organizations;
• Member Brent Holliday, who owns several companies under the umbrella of The Holliday Family of Companies and is involved in many philanthropic causes in the community; and
• Member, Josh Lacy, who serves as a financial representative with the Principal Financial Group and serves on other local boards in the community.
This group of hard working volunteers understand what it means to be accountable to their community and district. They work to ensure that Gering adheres to state mandated spending and tax levy lids. They develop and maintain policies that ensure the needs of all students are met, and are required to deal with more red tape than most can imagine. All of this is done while remaining accountable to their patrons to provide a high-quality education and being good stewards of the resources available to the district.
Each member of our board takes part in multiple meetings each month, serving not only at regular meetings, but special meetings, committee meetings, while attending other district-related commitments. They all have families, careers, and many other things that they are involved in. Yet, they always show up ready to roll up their sleeves and work to make Gering the best place in the country to be a student.
When you have occasion to see or talk with any member of the Gering Public Schools Board of Education, please pull them aside and thank them for their hard work and dedication to our district and community. This group of people are truly one of the most dedicated groups I have had the pleasure of working with during my educational career, and I am proud to work side-by-side with them in Gering. They are the strongest advocates for our kids and community and have earned the support of everyone in Gering.
