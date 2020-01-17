One of my goals is to read all the Newbery Award winning books. So far I have read 64 of the 98 winners. The Newbery is awarded every year to a book that exhibits exceptional children’s writing. Winners tend to be chapter books aimed at middle graders. Meg Medina won a well-deserved Newbery with “Merci Suarez Changes Gears” in 2019.
Merci lives in Florida with her extended family. Her parents work hard to ensure she has good educational opportunities so she attends a private school on a scholarship. The novel opens the first day of sixth grade. Everything is changing and Merci just wants things to stay the same. Sixth graders don’t have the same teacher all day, they have lockers and homerooms. Merci’s grandfather asks her to keep a secret and her brother is applying to colleges. Things are changing too fast for Merci. The only good change at school is that sixth graders can finally try out for sports teams.
Soccer is Merci’s favorite sport. She sometimes plays on her father’s team. Her dream is to play soccer for Seaward Pines Academy. Merci hangs the try out permission slip prominently on the refrigerator where it can’t be missed. As the deadline to turn in the paperwork looms, Merci keeps pleading but her mother won’t tell her why she hasn’t signed the paper.
Meanwhile at school, Merci keeps messing up. She tries to do the right thing, but it seems that everything goes wrong. Her friends are no longer very friendly and she has to navigate making friends with a boy she has been assigned to make feel welcome at school. It seems like each time things are going right for Merci, something goes drastically wrong. Merci doesn’t realize that everyone is going through the same things, until her “frenemy” really screws up.
“How does it work that the same kids who followed Edna around all the time really seemed to like seeing her in trouble? How can somebody popular have so many people glad to see her crash? ...Turns out, [being popular is] not the same thing as having friends at all.”
Medina has crafted a wonderful middle grade book populated with believable characters including the mean girl everyone likes and the mysterious new kid. The world is changing, friendships come and go, boys and girls start noticing each other and Merci’s family finally recognizes that she isn’t a little kid anymore.
This is one of my very favorite of the Newbery books. I would suggest this book to anyone who likes a well-written novel about family relationships. You can find “Merci Suarez Changes Gears” by Meg Medina in the children’s section at the Gering Public Library.
New Nonfiction
“Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca, Not every great life got the send-off it deserved. Rocca sets out to right that.
“Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis” by Ada Calhoun, Gen X women reach middle age.
“Janis: Her Life and Music” by Holly George-Warren, an intimate new biography.
“Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” by Donald Trump Jr.
“The Only Plane In the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11” by Garrett M. Graff
New Fiction
“The Whispers of War” by Julia Kelly, three diverse girlfriends navigate the changes 1939 brings to Britain.
“A Small Town” by Thomas Perry, an entire prison breaks out and converges on a small town, Leah Hawkins is hired to track them down.
“Meg & Jo” by Virginia Kantra, a contemporary telling of “Little Women.”
“Bitter Rain” by Shannon Baker, Sheriff Kate Fox is back solving crime in the Nebraska Sandhills.
“The Andromeda Evolution” by Daniel Wilson, who has taken up Michael Crichton’s Andromeda series.
