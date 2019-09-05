Murphy’s Law says if anything can go wrong, it will.
For most, Murphy is not a popular guy, but he might have been right. However, being right doesn’t always make you popular, in fact, in Murphy’s case, I hate the guy.
According to one report the name, Murphy’s Law, came from Capt. Ed Murphy, who was a development engineer from Wright Field Aircraft Lab in 1949 working on testing the human tolerance for g-forces during rapid deceleration. Working on the project, according to Arthur Bloch’s book “Murphy’s Law, and Other Reasons Why Things Go Wrong,” he got upset with a technician who designed a part that wasn’t working and said, “If there is any way to do it wrong, he will.”
However, the history of the old maxim dates much further back.
It was used during World War II and dates back even further to mathematician Augustus De Morgan, who wrote a similar law on June 23, 1866.
So it could have been called Morgan’s Law, but Murphy won out. In large part to the fact that after the incident with Capt. Murphy, the bungling mechanic began appearing in U.S. Navy educational cartoons of the 1950s.
Murphy has been showing off his rightness in front of me recently and every time I think I’ve left him in the rear view mirror, there he is again right in front of me laughing.
I had hired a fantastic young photojournalist, Lauren Brant, who took on every challenge including becoming the editor of the Gering Courier. With her taking the lead there was no worries, the stories would be done, the photos would be outstanding, the paper would continue to be spectacular. Things were going great, but guess who shows up?
Mr. Murphy.
Covering a recent story, Lauren managed to get a severe concussion and the doctor said, “You are out of action for two weeks.”
“NOOOOO!!!!!”
After much prayer, nail biting, hard work and long hours, Murphy didn’t win the day.
Murphy has a way of showing his ugly face at all the wrong times. He is heartless and could care less about all the things going on in your life, but he doesn’t have to ever win the war.
Lauren returns this week and will be back in charge of the Gering Courier next week, despite the efforts of Mr. Murphy.
Take it from someone who has battled old Murphy time and time again, you may give up some ground and lose a battle now and then, but you can still win the war. The key is to never ever give up.
Once you put your hand to the plow you can’t look back. Keep fighting, keep praying, keep on keeping on.
When you manage to get ahead of old Murphy, take a moment to take a deep breath, look back, rejoice then get ready for the ugly old man to show up again. He will, but as long as he doesn’t kill you, he can only act as a thorn in your side. A thorn you can learn from thus making you stronger.
So instead of hating old Mr. Murphy, we need to embrace him and learn to work through the many challenges he brings across our path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.