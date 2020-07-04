Council to interview City Administrator candidates.
I have been known to tell people that my kids look like the milkman just to see the reaction.
After the awkward silence and funny looks, I’ll explain that when Tyler and Jerod were born, I was the milkman, working for a home-delivery dairy in Colorado Springs. The company I worked for is still operating, among the last of a dying breed.
My routes ranged anywhere from Palmer Lake to Pueblo in southern Colorado, delivering dairy products, bread and even cookie dough to residential customers. We would head out on our routes in the middle of the night to take advantage of the cooler weather to keep the products fresh for the customers, who would wake to their once-a-week morning delivery in a wooden box placed on their porch.
After a few years as a delivery driver, I was promoted to dock foreman, which meant that I would work in the cooler, constantly set at 34 degrees, setting up the drivers’ loads for their daily routes. There were times when a driver would make a comment during the summer about how cold it was in my cooler when he or she was heading off into the pleasant Colorado summer air. I would save those memories for the winter days when those same drivers would head off into a bitter 10-below-zero night and I would smile and wave from my still 34-degree cooler.
Most people think of the mailman when it comes to making a delivery with dogs in the yard. Milkmen deal with it, too, sometimes bad, sometimes good.
I remember one particular dog that wasn’t at a home where I delivered, but I had to drive by twice to deliver to one customer. The route was in a rural area of Pueblo West with dirt roads and some distance between the houses. Going down the road between houses, the tallest, ugliest dog I have ever seen in my life would come racing down the driveway and chase my truck down the road for a short time. After delivering to a house at the end of the road, it was back down the same road again with the same experience. To this day, I don’t know what kind of dog that was, but I swear it was four feet tall on all fours with gray hair like a wolf and a face that looked somewhere between human and Sasquatch.
On the other end of the spectrum was a dog near Monument. This customer was the last one on this particular route, another rural route where we could drive the truck up in the driveway to get to the house. The dog, a Labrador, would pick up a rock when I pulled up to the house and drop it on the step of the truck. Thus began our game of fetch. I’d toss the rock down the driveway and the dog would continue to bring it back until I was done and ready to go. I’d linger a little longer there, setting up my truck for a return to the dairy and tossing the rock.
Most nights were rather mundane with nothing eventful to speak of. Other nights there may have been an epic rainstorm that left you drenched from head to toe. Still another day there might be a snow/ice storm that brings your progress to a crawl. One epic night involved a blizzard that dropped three feet of snow in just a few hours. We sent 25 drivers out for deliveries that night, and I was one of only four of us who came back with our deliveries completed and not having to be towed out of a show drift somewhere.
Because we delivered to each customer only one day a week, there were no holidays for us. We delivered on the Fourth of July, New Year’s, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s one Christmas delivery that will stay in my mind for many years to come. We had all left on our routes early on Christmas Eve for Christmas morning so that we could all get home to our families earlier.
As I jogged from my truck to a house in Pueblo, I could see the curtains rustle from inside. When I got to the porch, a young girl’s voice could be heard. “That’s not him,” she said, disappointed that I wasn’t the jolly old elf they were waiting for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.