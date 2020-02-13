It has been a very busy and exciting school year for Gering Public Schools.
We started off the year with the public grand opening at Gering High School, have had programs starting and being updated, and many other items of note have happened. The goal of this message is to provide and update on the many programs and initiatives going on throughout the district.
The work at Gering High School, with the exception of a few punch list items and some minor clean up items, is nearly all complete. We have spent much of the fall and early winter reaching completion on all areas of construction including the auditorium, Family and Consumer Sciences kitchen and classroom, and other areas of the building. Carpet was recently installed in the auditorium completing that area, the Family and Consumer Sciences kitchen was turned over to the district at the first of the calendar year, and most of the other touch ups are done or being completed. There are a few punch list items that will have to be held off until the summer months, but we expect that list to be complete in the early parts of summer. Overall, we love the new Gering High School and are very happy with our product. Of course, construction doesn’t always go to plan, but our staff and students have handled the project extremely well and have been flexible and positive throughout. Without them, this process wouldn’t have been possible and we are excited to have such a great building for them to teach and learn in.
Career pathway development continues at Gering High School. Our programs are being used and have continued to grow throughout the school year. GHS is proud to be adding an agricultural education program in the 2020-2021 school year and look forward to naming a new teacher for the program very soon. Work experiences and internships are growing exponentially in GHS and our staff are working hard to make sure students and businesses are having a great experience with the program. We are proud of what Gering High School is and is becoming.
Our activity programs have continued to build upon the success of our fall programs. GHS has now added three state trophies to the case so far this year with a girls cross country state championship, a girls golf state runner-up, and a boys wrestling fourth place finish at state duals this past week. Our speech program continues to be extremely successful and is working to finish out the season strong over the next several weeks. It has been a great year to be a Bulldog and our athletics and activity participants and coaches have and continue to represent Gering well across the state.
Each year around this time, we begin our recruiting efforts to replace teachers who are retiring. The number of staff who we are losing is down this year, and the candidate pool of replacements is strong. Gering looks to maintain our reputation of always having an outstanding staff and the candidates we are working with will be strong educators for our students.
The staff of GPS thanks our community for continued support and assistance as we work hard to provide our students with the best options and education in the area. We will continue to work hard to grow our skills and make Gering the best place there is to be a kid. Go Bulldogs! #beBLUEandGOLD
