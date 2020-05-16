After growing up and living in Parker, Coloodxo, senior Liz Malsam and her family decided they needed a change.
Malsam and her family moved here because they felt like Parker wasn’t really the place for them.
“My older brothers had already graduated high school and were living their lives, and my mom and I had felt that Parker wasn’t the place for us really,” Malsam said. “My mom’s parents live in Gering too, so the thought of being closer to them was a factor in why we moved as well.”
Malsam came to Gering during her sophomore year. On her first day of school, she realized that Gering is a much smaller community than Parker.
“In Parker, there were roughly 350 kids in my graduating class, so cutting that down to almost half of that was definitely a change,” Malsam said. “As well as the school building size, going from two stories to one was an adjustment as well.”
After adjusting to living in Gering, Malsam felt like she had really found her place.
“My favorite part about living in Gering is the smaller town and the friendships I’ve made,” she said. “I feel like I couldn’t have made the friendships I have today in Parker. People’s mindsets are completely opposite of what they were in Parker, and that is what gave me the friendships I have today.
Before moving, Malsam said, she was very introverted.
“I have really changed since I’ve been here because I’m not the shy, terrified little girl that I once was,” she said. “I’m more comfortable meeting new people. In general, I really have just become more outgoing since moving here.”
Throughout high school, she participated in choir, musical, speech and also was the manager of the cross country team. Although, her favorite activity was musical.
“Not only did (musical) introduce me to new people, but we were always learning something either from each other, the music, the stage, the directors or the script itself. I would consider it one of the activities that got me to open up and not be so shy.”
She was very disappointed that school was canceled because she did not have the opportunity to perform in the musical her senior year.
“The musical season was just starting,”Malsam said, “and I was pumped about doing Wizard of Oz, not only because I was in the play, but I was helping with the Munchkins and I was looking forward to seeing them perform in front of an audience.”
While she is looking forward to moving on and going to college, Malsam will really miss being in high school.
“My favorite part about high school would be the friendships I’ve created with my classmates as well as bonds with some of the teachers that have taught me the past three years,” she said. “This is my favorite part because it ties to some of my most fond memories about high school.”
Malsam has decided to attend Chadron State College and major in elementary education. To her, Chadron felt like the right choice.
“After I did a campus visit in February it felt like a second home, and the people I met also helped me make the decision in choosing Chadron,” Malsam said.
Because of several past experiences of teaching children, she feels like becoming a teacher will be the best thing.
“I’ve had a few experiences, such as teaching little kids at the summer swim team, Sunday school, and now the Munchkins that just make me want to teach and educate as well as inspire them daily,” she said. “My fifth-grade teacher also is one of my biggest inspirations because she was the most influential elementary school teacher I had, so if I can impact kids as she impacted me, I’ll be over the moon.”
When she moves to Chadron, Malsam will miss a lot of things about Gering.
“One of the things I’ll miss most about Gering is my mom,” she said. “She’s my biggest supporter and my best friend. I’ll also miss a lot of people from the high school that helped shape me into who I am today. I wouldn’t be where I am without those friends and teachers.”
