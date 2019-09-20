Q: What is your favorite subject and why?
ZORIN: Math because it’s fun.
Q: Who do you consider to be a good role model and why?
ZORIN: Tony Romo because he is awesome.
Q: What are your hobbies?
ZORIN: Football.
Q: What is your favorite T.V. show?
ZORIN: Spongebob Squarepants.
Q: What is your favorite book?
ZORIN: Book of cats
Q: Who is your favorite music artist?
ZORIN: I don’t have one.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the area?
ZORIN: McDonald’s.
Q: What do you think you want to be when you grow up?
ZORIN: I want to be the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
Q: If you could wish for one thing, what would it be?
ZORIN: Football.
Q: What do you like best about living in this area?
ZORIN: Football and school.
Q: Do you have brothers and/or sisters?
ZORIN: I have 2 step-sisters - Allison and Addison. I don’t have any brothers.
Q: Who are your parents?
ZORIN: Tenna and Brad Fritzler.
