As society seeks to return to some sort of normalcy, my thoughts turn to baseball.
The game is a constant for me, and has been for 44 years - ever since my first live Major League game in Kansas City between the Royals and Milwaukee Brewers. The sights of the game pulled me in as we sat in the stadium, watching the fountains in the outfield and what seemed then like a giant scoreboard with graphics and everything beyond the center field fence. The graphics were rudimentary, done with lighting much like the early days of the Family Feud game show, but when a digital shark came up and ate a pitcher and the board flashed “JAW-GE” after a hit by George Brett, I was hooked.
Brett has always been my favorite player, and always will be. Pine Tar Incident aside, he stayed out of trouble, was the most clutch of hitters, and never put a black eye on the Royals organization, still the face of the organization and working for the team to this day, nearly 50 years after he was drafted by the team.
I loved to listen to the games on radio, first on KRVN out of Lexington, then on KNEB when we moved to Scottsbluff. This was before cable TV made nearly every game available on the small screen. Listening to the games, I would often keep my own scorebook, but would always have a vision in my head of the game and the players. That vision was born of the Saturday Game of the Week on NBC and aided by the thousands of baseball cards I had. As Hall of Fame announcer Denny Matthews and Fred White described the action, I could picture in my head George Brett leaning back on his left foot, right heel slightly raised, bat coiled behind his head before he took that sweet left-handed swing at a fastball from Goose Gossage of the Yankees and smacking a home run into the upper deck in left field at old Yankee Stadium.
I remember one particular long home run by Brett on a hanging curveball. I don’t remember who was pitching or even who they were playing, but I remember the call by Denny Matthews. “That ball just spun up there, hung high in the strike zone, stuck its tongue out at George and said, ‘Hit me! Hit me!’” Best call I’ve ever heard.
When I took over as sports director at KPNY radio in the early 2000s, I patterned my style of play-by-play after Matthews. I tried to bring a color to the game as I broadcast mostly Twin Cities Zephyrs games. Mel Sauer worked with me at the station. Mel told me early on to broadcast every game as if I were talking to him. You see, Mel was blind, and he was telling me I had to be the listener’s eyes because they couldn’t see what was happening.
Today, baseball is returning to us on a limited basis with Little League and American Legion games. There is hope for Major League Baseball to come back within the next month or so. For me, that will be a sign of our country getting a tiny bit of normal back.
I’m going to leave you with the words of James Earl Jones from Field of Dreams. Jones’ character, Terrence Mann, was explaining the significance of the game to Kevin Costner’s character Ray Kinsella and summed it up perfectly:
“The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game - it’s part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again. Ohhhhhhhh, people will come, Ray. People will most definitely come.”
