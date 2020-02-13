LAUREN BRANT: Battling the 'sickness'

Walking into the office, the sounds of coughing and sneezing echoed through the building as my colleagues came down with pneumonia, influenza and the cold. In an effort to fight against the spread of bacteria, I reached for the lemon scented disinfecting wipes in my desk and began wiping down everything.
As people began calling in sick, I worried about getting the Gering Courier out for Feb. 6. I told myself I couldn’t get sick until the Courier was done. I should really learn to choose my words more carefully.
After sending the pages Wednesday night, I climbed in bed to prepare for the rest of the work week. When I woke up on Feb. 6, my head was throbbing and as I walked around my house, everything seemed to be swirling around me. That can’t be good.
Not heeding the warning, I decided to go to work. Unfortunately, my dizziness made it difficult to get ready at my regular pace and I rolled into the office at a glacial pace, at least to my standards. At first, I thought I had a migraine from staring at the computer monitor most of the day prior. After the ibuprofen failed to take the edge off, I began to worry I had caught “the sickness.”
My head was throbbing, my nose was runny and I wasn’t in the mood to be productive. So, I decided to call it a day. It’s like my body knew the Courier was done for the week and just wanted to rest to fight off whatever virus was inside.
I’m not one to take off work because I have a schedule planned days, if not weeks, in advance and being sick throws that schedule out of the window. Still, I knew I was contagious and I was not about to make my colleagues sick let alone cover a story at the schools and make innocent children sick.
As the sun set Thursday evening, I wrapped up in the covers and sank slowly to sleep into my pillow. Surely after a good night sleep I would feel better and be ready for work. I was wrong. The sickness had attacked.
Friday morning was far worse than the day prior as the runny nose and temperature jumped into overdrive.
While I hate getting sick as much as anyone, my least favorite part is the sinus drainage.
I remember my mom always telling me to sleep with my head propped up to prevent the drainage from going into my throat and stomach. Sleeping in that position makes it seemingly impossible to fall asleep, so I decided to sleep as normal. That was a mistake.
My throat felt like there were hundred of needles poking at my vocal cords. I fearfully uttered words to my husband in a low, man-like voice. I sounded horrible. Then, my stomach ignited and I figured I was hungry. Sadly, the sinus drainage had tainted my taste buds, eliminating my appetite for anything, including water.
I crawled back into bed to get more rest and quickly dozed off. At 11:30 a.m. I was awoken by a bump on the side of the bed. As I opened my eyes, I was greeted with a slobbery kiss to the face by Copper. With his tail wagging a million miles an hour, I got up and went with him to the living room.
Copper sat on top of me in my recliner as we watched T.V. and ate chicken noodle soup and saltine crackers. Even though the taste was still aweful, I had to eat something if I was going to get better.
After drinking more orange juice and Pedialyte than I have in months, I laid in my recliner with Copper keeping me warm as my husband, Dylan kept reminding me to drink more fluids.
With a nearly empty tissue box nearby, I struggled to blow my nose as the constant drainage caused my nose to turn red like Rudolph’s.
That evening, my phone sent a Star-Herald alert about the illnesses wiping out offices. As I read through Mark McCarthy’s story where officials from Regional West said the Center for Disease Control found influenza activity increasing nationwide with over 8,600 laboratory-confirmed influenza associated hospitalizations in the U.S., I was certain that’s what I had. Fortunately, my strep and flu tests came back negative, but I still didn’t know what virus I had nor how to treat it.
Still battling the virus, I returned to work Monday to participate in the new office trend, wearing antiviral facemasks. Initially feeling like a doctor, I soon became annoyed with the mask because every time I took a breath, my glasses fogged up. Writing stories with fogged over glasses was a new challenge, but I was glad I got my flu shot.
Now, I just hope Dylan doesn’t get sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.