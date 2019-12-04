Winter weather had blanketed the Colorado mountains in snow and ice, presenting an opportunity for my parents, Dylan and I to go snowshoeing.
I had been cross country skiing and snowshoeing before in Rocky Mountain National Park and I was excited to show Dylan the park during winter.
We loaded into the car and made our way up the mountain to Bear Lake.
Rounding the switchbacks, I looked out the window to see a curling topped mountain covered in snow. Since I was little, I’ve called that peak Mount Crumpit. Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is my favorite Christmas movie and the shape of the peak, with a cave located just below the summit, reminds me of it.
After saying hi to the Grinch, we made it to the Bear Lake parking lot. With snowshoes in hand, we sat on one of the benches to put on the shoes before climbing over a pile of snow at the trail head. As I took a few steps, I recalled how awkward the snowshoes felt. I decided to take the first snowy hill slow until I got used to them.
Bear Lake was a winter wonderland with the evergreen trees glistening with snow and the wind creating swirls across the frozen lake. Once we took in the scenery, we decided to walk around Bear Lake from the south. Typically, we follow the trail from the north, but we could see a group of people heading through the trees to the north so we decided on going opposite of them.
My dad, Sean, led the way across the lake to the trail with Dylan, myself and my mom, Becki begins. Standing near the edge of the lake, my dad put some weight on the ice to see how solid it was before proceeding further. Other people had been out on the lake pulling sleds and snowshoeing, but he wanted to be sure.
As we meandered across the lake in our snowshoes, the quiet mountain breeze was shattered when I screamed. After I took a step behind Dylan, my perspective soon dropped as the ice cracked, sending my left foot and snowshoe into the icy lake. My mom yelled at my dad and Dylan, who both quickly turned around and ran toward me. They pulled me out of the lake and now it was time to run.
My dad grabbed my hand and said, “We need to to get you to the car.”
Leaving Dylan and my mom behind us, we ran in our snowshoes down the trail and back to the parking lot. My dad took my snowshoes off and turned the car’s heater on full blast. After taking off my wet clothes, I put my extra pair of jeans on to warm up my bright red, frozen leg.
Dylan and my mom made it back to the car at this point and took off their coats before wrapping them around me. With our winter adventure over and the focus on warming me up, I laughed at the irony of myself falling through the ice, being the lightest person in the group.
Despite the beautiful scenery and the adventure ahead of us, the adventure will always be there. Dealing with hypothermia is serious and I was lucky I didn’t fall all the way through the ice.
