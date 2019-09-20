LAUREN BRANT: Captivated by fire

As I walked down the stairs in the Gering fire hall holding a firefighter helmet, jacket and pants, I prepared to suit up for a morning in the heat.
Firefighters from four states completed live fire trainings Saturday and Sunday in Cedar Canyon and I got a front row seat during their trainings. I rode around in a UTV getting closer to the personnel and fire than I had ever been before. The smell of smoke and the sound of helicopters overhead kept my head on a swivel as teams worked together to set and control the burn.
Despite being several feet from the fire, I could feel the heat in the fire suit. While the dense material would protect me from burning, it caused me to pause and think about how firefighters can wear the material for hours, if not days.
Their jobs are not always easy and they work in some challenging and uncomfortable conditions all to protect their community and people, who they may not know.
As I watched the flames flutter up into the air, we headed over the hill into the valley to get a close up look at the job of the areas flying helicopters and airplanes as they dropped water on the black.
Just before the helicopter flew over, I was walking down the dirt road to get closer to the firefighters igniting the grasses for photos. I was asked to go move to the other side of the road, up the hill as the helicopter approached.
While the helicopters flew around the valley several times, the coolest experience of the morning was watching the pilot fly within 50 feet of where I stood and drop water onto the fire below.
The subtle humming of the helicopter’s propellers grew louder as the pilot turned north to make a dry run before circling around for the drop. Looking through the viewfinder on my camera, my perception of the helicopter’s proximity was shocking to see as I lowered the camera to watch the water sprinkle down from the sky and extinguish the flames.
Once the helicopter began making its ascent, I turned in awe of the spectacle.
Wow, what a rush of excitement. My heart was racing and I didn’t want to leave that location until the helicopter flew over again.
The adrenaline rush being at a fire is exciting, even as a spectator. I could feel the energy of the personnel and enjoyed watching their amazement of the helicopter fly overhead.
As I hopped back into the UTV and headed toward the other units where they were also burning, I was so captivated by the flames and work, I leaned out to capture the images. With the uneven roadway shifting everyone back and forth, I could not meter my camera fast enough. Heading around the back of one unit toward the other, the UTV suddenly tilted to the left and captured everyone’s attention in the vehicle. We were driving on such an uneven hillside, it felt like we were falling over. In that moment, I realized I should focus on holding onto the UTV and take photos once I arrived at the location.
As I watched supervisors communicate what was happening within their areas, I realized fighting fires is not as straightforward as it might seem. I also realized how important communication is between the units and personnel to track their progress on the fire and to make sure everyone is safe. Like almost any business, fire personnel have a series of jobs and as a team, they are able to achieve their goal of training their skills for fires outside the controlled environment.
As I left Cedar Canyon with the smell of smoke lingering in my nose, I was grateful to witness the camaraderie between fire personnel from four states, knowing they were prepared for a disaster to save their communities, despite the heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.