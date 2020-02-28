The days of rolling film and feeding the fresh roll into the camera had been replaced with SD cards and fully digital cameras. While the evolution of photography began to change, so would my passion for it.
As I grew up with my dad always taking photographs, I remember taking the film canisters to Walmart’s photo center and anxiously waiting for the printed pictures to be placed into the yellow and white envelope. My dad would burn through rolls and rolls of film during family vacations, trying to capture the expressions and moments that were once in a lifetime. While I have fond memories of seeing my dad taking pictures and flipping through the photos of vacations as we made photo albums, I did not fully realize my passion for photography until my senior year in my yearbook class with Ed Bray.
On the first day of class, Bray assigned me the sports section of the yearbook along with being one of the sports editors. Typically, first year yearbook students were not selected as editors, but he saw something in me and knew I could do it.
Being an athlete, I never had an opportunity to photograph games, until I joined the yearbook team. That made me slightly nervous because I didn’t want to miss that decisive moment in the game and I also was afraid of being hit in the head with the ball. As one of the sports editors, I figured I had to set an example for the underclassmen and give it my best shot and work at it until my photos were good.
While I was familiar with the settings on a Canon camera, my high school had Canon and Nikon cameras available for us to use. Up for a challenge, I reached for the Nikon and headed out on my first assignment.
Boys tennis had a meet across the street from Canon City High School that Bray tasked me with covering. When I arrived and stepped into the gated court area, my head swiveled back and forth as I watched the singles players knock the tennis ball back and forth. I found a spot slightly off center of the net and started taking photos. As the viewfinder flashed closed, capturing the scene, I felt my heart start to race. The athletes were moving so fast.
As I reviewed the images on the camera’s display, I realized the athletes looked like ghosts. I needed to adjust my shutter speed. After taking several more photos, I checked the images again and was pleased with my adjustment.
With a smile on my face, I returned my attention to the tennis court. Just then, I saw a bright green sphere fly past my head and hit the fence behind me. My eyes widened and I thought, “That was a close one.”
After capturing several photos of our top singles player, I moved to the other court to get photos of the doubles teams. The matches went by quickly and I decided I could call it a day.
The next day at school, I walked into my senior honors English class, also with Bray. He stood outside his classroom to give each of us our secret handshake, only this time, he did not let go of my hand at the end.
“Lauren, drop off your camera and SD card on my desk,” he said.
As I proceeded into the classroom, I began to panic. I reviewed my photos the night before, but as I set the camera on his desk, I was nervous.
“What if he doesn’t like my photos? What if I didn’t get any good shots?”
The self doubt set in. Throughout the rest of the school day, all I could think about was yearbook class.
That afternoon, I returned to Bray’s classroom. Prior to heading into the lab to begin building pages and writing our stories, Bray lectured about photography techniques like composition, shutter speed and camera angles. Just when we thought the lesson was over, Bray said he wanted to show us some samples.
Several of my classmates’ pictures appeared on the slide show presentation as Bray explained the positive and negatives of each photo.
“Wow,” I thought to myself. “These are some good photos.” Then, Bray moved into the sports photography and my photo was on the screen. My classmates were in shock at the photo and several asked, “Who took that photo?” As Bray said my name and began describing the action captured in my tennis photo, I became more confident in my abilities. It was at that moment I realized I found my why and continue to pursue my purpose of telling stories through photos every day.
