January 13 was a typical Monday at work. I was visiting local schools to take photos of classroom activities for the Gering Courier and the Star-Herald when an alert came across my phone.
I was about to interview Jennifer Schwartz at Westmoor Elementary for being recognized for her influence in the classroom when my watch vibrated. Turning my wrist, I saw a Furbo alert stating, “Your pet is getting active. Want to check it out?”
My husband, Dylan and my brother-in-law Austin bought me a Furbo for Christmas. The machine connects to the phone and allows pet owners to throw treats to their pets while they’re away. I loved the idea and we began moving it around the house to figure out the best location.
At first, we had it set up behind Trapper’s and Copper’s beds, but the treats would get stuck behind the kennels. Then, we moved it into the kitchen, which gave us a view into the living rooms and kitchen as the dogs roamed around the house while we were at work.
Every day, it was common to get selfie alerts and pet activity alerts as Copper jumped up onto the counter to lick treats that didn’t fall onto the floor. Seeing him roaming typically brings a smile to my face, but when I reached into my pocket and pulled out my cell phone my smile quickly disappeared.
Copper was dragging a variety package of potato chips across the kitchen floor. After hitting the speaker button, I said, “Copper, drop it.”
He stopped and looked at the camera and then proceeded with his treasure into the living room. Then, Schwartz walked into her classroom, so I put my phone away and prayed Copper didn’t eat all 40 bags before I got home.
After the interview, I quickly walked to my car and drove home. As I walked through the garage door, Trapper was lying on the couch, hidden underneath the pillows. He knew his brother was about to get in trouble.
As my gaze moved around the room, I saw a torn up bag in front of the television and a couple in the kitchen and underneath the dining table. Once I made it around the table, I saw Copper.
He was lying underneath our Christmas tree enjoying a bag of salt and vinegar chips, which happened to be Dylan’s favorite.
Upon seeing me, Copper’s eyes widened and his head slowly sank toward the carpet as he continued to chew on the chips. Leaning over and reaching for the bag, I was met with a fight as Copper wasn’t going to give up his treasure easily.
He ate all four bags of salt and vinegar chips and some Sun Chips before I got home and he had torn up pieces of the plastic wrapping, which were dispersed randomly throughout the house.
While there were chip crumbs all over the place, I looked at Copper’s big puppy dog eyes and couldn’t help but forgive him. Even Dylan, who was salty about his salt and vinegar chips being gone, couldn’t help but embrace Copper.
Basset hounds are mischievous and while Copper may enjoy eating our food, we can’t help but love him for his crazy personality.
