To escape the warm weather along the Front Range of Colorado in late July, my husband, Dylan, my parents, Sean and Becky and myself decided to drive up to Walden for a hiking trip. Not wanting to leave them out of the adventure, Copper and Trapper jumped into the truck.
As we drove around the bends of the mountain and the temperature continued to fall below 50 degrees, we came to a one way dirt road leading to the trail head for Lake Agnes. We leashed up the dogs and headed toward the trail, but we didn’t get too far before I grabbed the camera.
As we walked around an old cabin at the edge of the parking lot, I looked into the field and saw two dark objects. There was a cow moose with a calf grazing on the bushes. After taking in the scene, we continued up the trail.
About halfway up the trail we came across a pile of snow. Copper was winded from the elevation gain and incline, so he wandered through the snow for a refreshment.
Once we reached Lake Agnes, I looked across the vast landscape as the water created a mirror of the overlooking mountains. We made our way to the lake’s edge and let the dogs go for a swim. Trapper usually is not one for swimming, but was eager to cool off from the hike. After going for a quick dip, he decided to explore around the corner of the lake. Copper jumped in for a swim after I threw a stick in the water. He fetched it a couple times before realizing he couldn’t see Trapper. As he took off after Trapper, we created the lake’s bank to see a mountainside covered in snow. That’s right, at the end of July, it was cold enough for snow. Once Copper found his footing on the snow, we headed up. One giant leap after the other, Copper sprung up and back into the snowy embankment. Exhausted from the cardio, I found a seat on a rock. As my parents watched Copper and I play in the snow, Trapper gingerly stepped onto the snow, wanting to come up with us. Dylan grabbed Trapper’s leash and before he knew it, Trapper was pulling him up the mountain.
Now we had to get down. Dylan decided to take Copper back down. While Copper tried to go down the mountain at the same speed he came up with, Dylan soon realized he would slip if he went too fast. So he began stomping his heels into the snow to wedge out steps down.
After they safely made it back down to the lake, it was time for Trapper and I to go. Knowing Trapper’s energy was heightened by the new environment, I held on tight. As I started standing up, I told Trapper to go. Those were not wise word choices on my part.
He took off down the mountain, sending me sliding down by the seat of my pants. I tried to regain my footing and ski down, but Trapper was too fast and I again slid down. After two stumbles, I finally got my balance as Trapper pulled me down to my family.
Surrounded by the beauty of the Colorado mountains and enjoying some fresh air with my family, the snow provided a much needed refreshment for my dogs and a slippery joyride for me.