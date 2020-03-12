My feet slipped out from underneath the bed covers and onto the cold, wooden floor, sending a shiver up my spine. It was time to begin another day.
I peeked out the bedroom window and realized a snow storm had blown into Chadron overnight, covering the ground in several inches of snow. It was late January of 2017, so I wasn’t surprised, but I quickly headed out of the bedroom to get ready, so I could make it to Gordon in time for work.
With the slick conditions, it would easily take me an hour to make it to the Sheridan County Journal Star office, but I didn’t want to rush it. After braiding my hair and dressing myself in layers of winter clothing, I opened the front screen door and was met with a cold gust of snow blowing into my face.
So much for being warm as the bitter cold temperatures seemed to cut through my coat. After removing the snow from my car, I climbed into the driver’s seat and slowly backed out of the driveway.
Driving along History Highway 20 through Hay Springs and Rushville, the road conditions worsened. The strong crosswinds blew the snow across the highway, slowing my travel even further.
As I lifted my foot off the gas and coasted to 20 miles per hour into Rushville, I passed the Main Street intersection by Hinn’s Clothing when the world began to spin. My car had hit a patch of black ice, sending my car and me spinning 360 degrees into the center turn lane. I turned the steering wheel the opposite direction and let off the brake.
Silence.
I stared out the front window of the car in shock of what just happened when the sound of the semi passing me shattered the silence and alerted me to the people, who had gathered at the street corner to make sure I was OK. After taking a couple deep breaths, I grabbed my cell phone and texted my boss, Jordan Huether, to let him know I was going to be late.
Continuing on my journey, I arrived to work at 8:30 a.m. with my knuckles on my hands bright white. I walked into the office and took my shoes off and told everyone good morning. Diana Robins-Mansell, who worked on our advertisements and managed the front counter, turned around and asked how my drive was to Gordon. I told her what had happened and she was glad I was OK.
The morning continued as normal as I wrote stories about the city council and county commissioner meetings as well as the snowfall totals recorded across the county. Around 2 p.m., Jordan said, “Wow, it’s really coming down. Lauren, you should probably head home.”
Turning around in my chair, I looked out the front door of the office and could not see the street nor the sidewalk in front of the paper. It was a complete whiteout. I climbed back into my car and prepared for another long drive home. As I turned onto Gordon’s Main Street, I could not tell if any vehicles were behind nor in front of me.
The situation became worse as I headed out of town as the whiteout conditions made it impossible to tell where the lanes were and if there were any obstacles ahead. The drive between Gordon and Rushville usually took me about 20 minutes, but after driving for 30 minutes, I began to wonder how close I was to the city limits.
Just then, I noticed small, red taillights in front me. I hit my brakes and realized a U.S. Postal Service vehicle had stopped in the roadway on the hill just outside of Rushville. I did not want to stop, in fear another vehicle was behind me. I slowly moved to the right, hitting the rumble strips on the shoulder. I drove on the rumble strips around the corner when I saw a state trooper traveling toward me. I began to flash my headlights at him in hopes he did not crash into the postal vehicle.
Traveling through my first whiteout came to an abrupt end just outside of Hay Springs as the storm front ended and the sun beat down on Dawes County. The sun was the light at the end of what seemed to be a never-ending blizzard.
