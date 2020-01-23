Summer had finally arrived, bringing with it warm weather and longer days to enjoy the outdoors. Dylan and I decided to spend the day at the Chadron Dams, just south of Chadron canoeing across the lakes and fishing.
After strapping down the boats in the back of the pickup, we headed out. We did not travel far before Dylan noticed something bright blowing around in the bed. He pulled over and hopped out of the truck to grab our life jackets. While we thought they would be secure underneath the boats, the swirling air proved too powerful.
Back on the road, we arrived at the dams and Dylan had me take over at the wheel as he helped me back up into the dock. Unloading the canoes proved much less challenging as the pull of gravity helped them slide into the lake. I pulled the truck around the corner and grabbed the life jackets and tossed one to Dylan.
While I wouldn’t say I’m scared of the water, swimming is not one of my strengths since my technique is the doggy paddle. Knowing that, Dylan cinched my life jacket tight around my waist and held my canoe as I slid in. Then he pushed me off the shoreline and as the canoe sank into the water, I rocked back and forth before the boat balanced out.
Once the jitters dissipated, it was time for some friendly competition. Dylan and I decided to see who could paddle across the lake first. As we started to paddle through the small waves, I fell behind and began traveling more south than east. I yelled at Dylan, but he couldn’t hear me because of the splashing water breaking underneath the paddle.
Trying again, I started to make some headway against the wind when Dylan stopped for a breather and realized how far away we were from each other. We decided to end our competition and canoe next to each other.
Despite the breeze blowing water onto our faces, the cardio of paddling and the life jackets made us tired and craving water. Dylan headed back to the dock first as I continued to paddle around the lake as I waited for him to load up his canoe.
While we were out on the lake, we noticed a large tree on the opposite side, surrounded by calm waters. That looked like a good place to go fishing, so we drove around and climbed down to the water’s edge with fishing poles in hand.
Cast after cast, neither of us felt anything hit our fishing lures when people farther down the road hoisted a fish out of the water. As the sun began to drop in the sky, we figured we would fish for another half hour before giving up.
Dylan moved farther south and I decided to head north before casting again. One aspect of fishing I’ve always enjoyed is the jolt I experience when I feel a tug on the line. That same feeling came over me as I caught a fish and the line swung from left to right while I reeled it in.
“Honey, I caught something,” I yelled.
Dylan quickly reeled in his line and set his pole down on the shore as he made his way toward me. As the fish crested the surface, I became puzzled. The fish looked blue.
With a fish bag filled with a little water in his hand, Dylan held the lure and said, “You caught a bluegill.”
A what? It was a little fish with a blue translucent color.
After feeling successful catching a fish, we decided to head home and cook up the bluegill. While there wasn’t much meat inside the fish, the color was one of the most bizarre colors I’d ever seen on a fish.
