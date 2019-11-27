Art is something I have always enjoyed from a young age, especially when I get to try something new. That’s exactly what I did when my husband, Dylan and I went to visit his family in Grand Junction, Colorado, last weekend.
I have participated in several Sip and Paints while in Chadron and in Scottsbluff, but Saturday’s would pose a new challenge.
When I created my pumpkin patch, Christmas scene and sunset paintings, they were all free hand. The Palette provided stencils of the piece that we had to secure to the wood. I chose the newly wed design that included Dylan’s and my name and the date we got married.
The stencil should make this easier in theory, but I soon realized the size of my stencil required two people. With help from my brother-in-law’s girlfriend Hannah Manuel, we carefully peeled off the backing and set it on top of the wood. Once I had it centered both vertically and horizontally, we pressed it down onto the wood. There was no going back now.
Mixing the green through some white with my thin paint brush, I decided to color the wreath around the letter “B” first. Dabbing the brush onto the wood, I decided I didn’t want to have my wreath to be one color. So, I quickly ran my brush around with the green I had before adding some black into it.
Waiting for the wreath to dry, I moved on to Dylan and my name as well as the date. To contrast with the dark wood color I painted, I used white paint for the letters. Now I had to decide what colors to paint the lines framing “Dylan and Lauren” as well as the “B” inside the wreath.
Dylan’s favorite color is red, so I thought that would be a good color to paint the “B,” but then I was worried about the piece looking too “Christmasy.” I wanted to be able to display the piece all year round in my house, so I just kept with the rest of the theme.
The stencil was making the project go much quicker and helped ease the challenge of creating cursive print and leaves. Leaves have always been something I’ve struggled to paint. I am never content with the appearance and I always think they turn out either too small or I use too much paint and it creates a big blob.
As we waited for our finished pieces to dry, I enjoyed learning about Manuel’s life and found many of her life experiences comparable to mine. Like myself, she also has a vision issue that nearly caused her to lose her vision. Unable to see out of her peripheral in her right eye, she still approaches every day with a smile on her face.
That was my favorite part of the two-hour art project because it gave me an opportunity to learn about her and find what we have in common.
With the fan speeding up the drying process, it was time to remove the stencil from the wood without creating splinters. Manuel’s piece was smaller, so hers dried first. As I held onto her wood piece, she slowly pulled the stencil off. Her piece read, “Together is my favorite place to be.”
Now, it was my turn. I had several pieces of the stencil I peeled off, but I did not realize the letter “B” was still not completely dry as I took the top piece off. Some of the paint bled upward, so I grabbed my big brush and brown paint to cover it up. That’s one lesson I learned from my other Sip and Paint projects. When I mess up or the paint doesn’t cooperate, I can always cover it up.
The finished product, now on display in my house, is not only a reminder of the day my husband and I got married, but also created an opportunity to find connections.
