LAUREN BRANT: Finding the artist inside

A blank canvas surrounded by oils and brushes sat on the table in front of me. My friends and I decided to have a girls nights where we would enjoy each other’s company while painting a palm tree in front of a sunset.
The only problem with this was I didn’t consider myself an artist. I had never used oil paints before and the extend of my drawing skills was stick figures and smiley faces.
Still, I decided to tag along for a fun evening with my friends. After grabbing some brownies and fruit punch, we found a seat, surrounded by women from our church and began painting our background.
I quickly learned a little oil paint goes a long way. Stroking the brush back and forth, I covered the white canvas with black oil paint, but I’m pretty sure half of the paint ended up on my arms and hands.
Now it was time to blend. My friends Morgan Rein and Lacey Holbrook created a fluid blend between the layers in their sunsets. I hadn’t even started for fear of messing up. Eventually, I just went for it.
Stroke by stroke, I mixed reds and oranges with the yellows, purples and blues until it bled off the top of the canvas. I decided to use my fingers to blend the layers better, but that was not as successful as I hoped, so I moved on to the ocean.
While many of the ladies sides on a lighters blue, darker blues have always been my favorite. The base layer of oils were down and now we had to wait for the paint to dry a bit before adding the palm tree and accents to the ocean and sky.
I had grown to like the way my canvas had turned out up to this point and was fearful of the palm tree. The trunk was not that difficult, but it was the palms themselves that required a finer bristled brush. I tried to dab the black color onto the canvas for the palms, which didn’t work like water colors. Carefully stroking the brush into thin black lines, I created the base for my palm tree and worked out from there.
Once the palm leaves were done, I accented the ocean’s water with white and black waves and added the sun peaking around the tree trunk before setting down my brush.
Before we headed home, everyone had the opportunity to walk around the room and see everyone’s artwork. It was during that walk I realized that art is subject and is a reflection of the creator. Nothing is ever wrong in art as it is an expressive form of a person’s personality.
Every artist incorporated a variety of color tones into their piece, evoking a different emotion as I viewed them. But that’s what I found to love about art and my artistic style. Art is as unique as its maker and through art, we can create bonds with friends, family and our community if only we are brave enough to find the artist inside.
