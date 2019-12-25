I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas. This year’s the first one I’ve ever known.

Where there’s a Monumental view,

and people wear red

to Cheer Huskers on the field.

I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas

With every Christmas gift I wrap

Spending time with loved ones this year

And may our Nebraska Christmases be white

I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas

Just as my mom and I bake cookies

Where Trapper sniffs presents

and Copper tears gift wrap

To hear Dylan tell them ‘No!’

I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas

Looking at neighbor’s Christmas lights

As we drink eggnog

and share our holiday memories

During our Christmas Eve festivities

I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas

Filled with chocolate fondue

Eating chocolate-dipped fruits

and pigs in a blanket

During the Christmas Day countdown

Where the gift wrap covers the floor,

and we enjoy some turkey

but save enough room for pumpkin pie.

I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas

With my dad’s favorite Christmas shows

Little Drummer Boy and the Grinch

And may our Nebraska Christmases be white.

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Lauren Brant is a reporter with the Star-Herald and the Gering Courier. Contact her at 308-632-9043 or by email at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.