I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas. This year’s the first one I’ve ever known.
Where there’s a Monumental view,
and people wear red
to Cheer Huskers on the field.
I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas
With every Christmas gift I wrap
Spending time with loved ones this year
And may our Nebraska Christmases be white
I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas
Just as my mom and I bake cookies
Where Trapper sniffs presents
and Copper tears gift wrap
To hear Dylan tell them ‘No!’
I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas
Looking at neighbor’s Christmas lights
As we drink eggnog
and share our holiday memories
During our Christmas Eve festivities
I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas
Filled with chocolate fondue
Eating chocolate-dipped fruits
and pigs in a blanket
During the Christmas Day countdown
Where the gift wrap covers the floor,
and we enjoy some turkey
but save enough room for pumpkin pie.
I’m dreaming of a Nebraska Christmas
With my dad’s favorite Christmas shows
Little Drummer Boy and the Grinch
And may our Nebraska Christmases be white.
