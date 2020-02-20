Flipping through the newspaper, readers get a glimpse into schools, local and county governments as well as community events. But what if these public entities did not have to post public notices and could hold secret meetings and allocate funds and select their friend’s businesses instead of advertising for bids? That’s why the public notices section of a newspaper is important.
These governments should operate with a vested interest in the community as they take actions to adopt policies and procedures that impact business and the community. The only way the public knows of these actions are through public notices printed in the newspaper. While these notices have been in newspapers for years, the Public Notice Resource Center cites the first notices appeared in the public square.
It wasn’t until a public notice appeared in The Oxford Gazette in 1665 that the presence of notices became more common in newspapers. The Oxford Gazette was later renamed The London Gazette. Subscribers could view notices from the King’s Court and other London officials.
Public notices have become a common section of newspapers across the country and allow not only reporters to keep government’s actions in check, but also the community to stay informed and have opportunities to share their thoughts with elected officials before final decisions are made. Thus, notices play a central role in the checks and balances system of our government. Aside from publishing notices in the print editions, newspapers have transitioned to providing subscribers with digital platforms to view news content. Public notices also appear online, giving the public multiple platforms to access notices.
Since notices first appearred in print publications, opponents have argued taxpayers could see a cost savings if local governments were not required to publish the notices in the newspaper. Abolishing that requirement would eliminate the transparency of how governments are spending taxpayer dollars. It would also impact citizens’ ability to have oppoortunities to voice their support or opposition to bids for building upgrades. Without prior knowledge of a city council, county or school board seeking bids for a construction project, local businesses within those trades would not have the opportunity to be competitive in the bidding process for the job. Instead, those governments could select their friend’s business for the job, which may cost the taxpayers a higher premium than if the job had gone out for bids.
As a taxpayer, who has a vested interest in my community, knowing how my taxes improve the community is important. That’s part of the reason why reporters review public notices and meeting agendas to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.
The presence of public notices printed in newspapers are a important section of any newspaper. It holds governments accountable for their taxpayer-funded budgets, ensures those entities seek bids from qualified companies at a fair price and affords citizens the opportunity to share their thoughts about government actions that will impact the community now and into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.