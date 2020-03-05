The sun was rising over the Colorado Front Range as I lie in the backseat of my parents’ Charger trying to sleep. My dad woke me up early that morning and said we needed to go somewhere, so I climbed in the backseat with my pillow and blanket to get some shut eye during the trip.
As the car bounced down the road, all I wondered was, “Where are we going?”
After a couple hours in the car, I sat up and peered out the window in amazement. We were in Boulder, Colorado, for the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) Boulder tournament on Aug. 26, 2006. Struggling to contain my excitement, I watched as people walked into the stands and volleyball players began warming up. Just when I thought the day couldn’t get much better, my parents told me I would shag volleyballs on the court.
With a bright yellow AVP shirt and visor on, I walked up to the court and showed security my badge. As the cold sand ran through my toes and sandals, I met with the head referee for a quick lesson. We were told to stay in our corners and roll the volleyballs across the sand between the volleys.
The first match of the day was about to begin, so I walked to my corner of the court and waited.
Karch Kiraly and Larry Witt walked onto the court and began warming up. Karch was wearing his signature pink ball cap and sunglasses as he warmed up 10 feet from me. I looked up into the stands at my parents and pointed at him. They were playing against Stein Metzger and Mike Lambert.
As the first set got underway, I watched as the volleyball traveled back and forth over the net as the athletes dug and spiked every volley. The sets continued as I watched in amazement when Metzger shanked a dig, sending the volleyball flying over my head and out of the arena.
I turned around to go get it when I froze in my tracks. My heart rate increased rapidly as I saw my idol holding the volleyball. Kerri Walsh-Jennings was standing with her partner, Misty May-Trainor, waiting for their match.
Approaching the edge of the court, she smiled and threw the volleyball to me. I was speechless and could only smile as I returned to the court.
For the remainder of the match, all I could think of was who stood behind me and who I was about to be 10 feet from.
Once the match concluded, all my attention turned to Walsh and May. The duo won the gold medal during the 2004 Olympic games and would go on to win two more golds.
I had studied how they played the game and knew their hand signals they used while serving to their opponent. Only this time, I was watching them in person.
Walsh jogged back to the service line and looked up at me to throw her the ball. After I passed her the ball, she found her service spot and used her feet to smooth out the sand. I took a couple steps back, since she was serving on my side, as she tossed the ball into the air for a jump serve.
Whoosh!
The ball soared through the air and over the net as the volley began. As their opponents returned the volleyball, May-Trainor dove forward for the ball, popping it up into the air. Walsh set her up off the net as May buried the ball deep in the back corner of the court.
Every time they scored, I secretly cheered in hopes they would win the match.
Leading 2 sets to 0, Walsh and May were putting the heat on their opponent to win.
With the match point on the line, May served the ball over the net and waited in the back court for the return. Walsh jumped over the net to block the attack, tipping the ball into the air off her finger tips. As the ball swirled up into the air and down, May ran forward and leaped into the air with her arm extended. The ball bounced back up into the air. May had got it, but the ball was coming toward me. Moving to the side, Walsh ran toward me and knocked the volleyball back into the court for May to return.
The volley continued as neither team wanted to give up a point when Walsh went up for a block and stuffed the attack.
They had won the match.
After the match, I had the opportunity to meet May and Walsh. They also visited with me after the match asking where they could find the other courts.
With sand still between my toes, I climbed back into the car and peered out the window with a smile after meeting my idol.
