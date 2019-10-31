LAUREN BRANT: Oh Hail!

Laying in my bed fast asleep, I am awoken by the pitter-patter of four paws. Every night, Copper, my basset hound, wakes me up at least once to go outside before getting some water and moping back in bed.
This particular night, I decided to look at my phone when a weather notification popped up. As I rolled out of bed, I unlocked my cell phone and opened the radar app to see a large cell headed toward Scottsbluff. With a quickened pace, I opened my bedroom door and let Copper out back to do his business before heading for my socks and shoes. Coming out of my room once again, I met my mother, Becki, in the hallway. She received the same weather alert on her phone.
Aug. 16 had already been a tough day and by the looks of the radar it was about to get worse if my mom and I didn’t hurry.
I was sitting at my desk at the Star-Herald writing a story that afternoon when the sound of banging echoed through the office. I leaned around the side of my computer and looked at Maunette Loeks, asking, “What is that sound?”
We both turn our attention to the windows. Hail.
I reached for my car keys and ran to the back door, but it was too late. The hail stones were so large it was unsafe for me to make a run out to my vehicle. Staring out the window feeling helpless, I grabbed my camera to capture the storm. I decided to call my husband, Dylan, to break the news that our 2018 Chevy Trax was likely totaled from the hail.
Once the storm passed, I walked out into the parking lot and ran my hand across the car body. It didn’t feel nor look that bad, but once the water dried, it was apparent it needed body work done.
Twelve hours later, another storm was inbound to the area and my first car, a Volkswagen Beetle was parked in front of my house.
“Great,” I thought. “First it’s my new car and now it’s going to be my first car.”
My mom and I maneuvered the Trax and Corolla as far forward in the garage to make room to parallel park the beetle at the back. As my mom slowly turned the tires back and forth, every time it seemed we got the car in, the nose wouldn’t clear the garage door. We moved the two cars forward another foot and tried again.
With my mom getting into the beetle, we paused as the sound of rolling thunder came from the northwest corner of the house. Only it wasn’t thunder. It was large hail. We backed the car in and I hit the garage door button and it finally shut.
“Whew. We barely made it,” my mom said.
It was at that moment I realized Copper was still outside and I opened the door to our patio and yelled, “Copper, come here, buddy.”
Nothing. My heart sank and I went into a panic at the thought of losing Copper.
Running back into my house, we were greeted by my husband and dad running out of the bedrooms, wondering about the cars. I ran past them, losing my slippers in the process, to open the back door. Thankfully, Copper was underneath the awning and was not hurt. As he ran into the house, I fell on my knees and gave him a big hug. The cars and Copper were both safe.
My husband and I had never experienced a hail storm like that before. While my initial concerns were about the vehicles, those items can be replaced. My family and my dogs cannot.
