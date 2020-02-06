LAUREN BRANT: Remembering Hughes stadium

It was a frigid winter evening on Nov. 20, 2016, as my parents, Sean and Becki, my fiance Dylan and I climbed into the white 1999 Dodge Ram and headed to Fort Collins. It was the last football game of the regular season and the last game in Hughes Stadium.
The Colorado State University— Fort Collins Rams were competing against New Mexico as the Rams had one last chance to become bowl eligible.
After parking in the grass off of S. Overland Trail, we grabbed our green CSU towels and blankets as we made the final walk into the stadium. I looked around at the tailgate parties and footballs flying over the vehicles as the end of an era closed.
By the time we got through the line, it was 30 minutes until kickoff. We leisurely walked around the south end of the stadium, watching the jumbotron showing the Rams warming up on the field below. As we came around the southern end of the stadium near our seats, I looked up. Through the glowing stadium lights was the white ‘A’ painted on the side of the hill in front of Horsetooth Reservoir. We were once the CSU Aggies as one of the land grant universities in the country. I stopped walking and just look at the ‘A’ before turning my attention to the field.
As we took our seats on the cold metal benches, we reminisced about our football memories in the stadium. The first time I met Cam the Ram was outside the stadium before a fall game. We drank hot chocolate as snow fell during a late November game and cheered on my friends by holding up signs everytime they had a big play.
One of my fondest memories was being a member of Ram Ruckus and having the opportunity to go out onto the field and cheer on the players as they ran out of the tunnel. With my orange Ram Ruckus T-shirt on and a CSU flag, I walked out into the stadium with my fellow Rammies. The announcers introduced us to the crowd as we received cheers and applause. I had never felt so small as I looked up at the stadium full of people.
We lined up and started to cheer, “I’m proud to be a CSU Ram,” getting everyone in the stadium to join in with us. Then it was time to welcome the players onto the field. Cam the Ram and his handlers came out first, running within a few feet of me, but before I realized it, the football players were running past me. They were taller than they looked from my seat and were pumped up for the game. As I walked back through the tunnel and to my seat, I felt more spirit than I ever had before.
Just then, the crowd erupted and I realized I had been daydreaming. The Rams just had a good running play through the New Mexico defense, setting themselves up in the red zone.
The Rams beat New Mexico, 49-31, in front of 29,133 fans to become bowl eligible. As we jumped up in down and sang the Fight Song, students started rushing onto the field to congratulate the players. We made our way down from our section to be apart of the moment.
While walking on the turf with frozen toes, the energy in the stadium was electric, especially as we sang our about our alma mater for the final time. Before we left the stadium, I did a 360 look at the fans, players and the scoreboard. Hughes Stadium had been a part of CSU’s history since September 1968 as over 260 games took place in the stadium.
To keep a piece of Hughes Stadium with me, my dad handed me a couple pieces of turf. As a proud CSU Ram, I was there to see the field light up one last time and will always remember the victories and moments on a field those fall Saturdays.
