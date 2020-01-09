Who doesn’t love cake, especially ice cream cake? While enjoying an ice cream cake is a special treat for any occasion, I’ve enjoyed a Dairy Queen ice cream cake for almost every birthday.
Growing up, I looked forward to my birthday not only because my friends came over to play for a couple hours, but also I looked forward to the ice cream cake. After my parents let the cake sit out for a couple minutes, my mom grabbed the knife and cut me a piece.
The vanilla and chocolate ice cream sections are held together by cookie crumbles and chocolate fudge and for a person who has a sweet tooth, I was in heaven.
The best part about eating ice cream cake is the fact it ends up everywhere and my tongue turns the color of the frosting.
On my first birthday, my mom sliced me a piece from a log-shaped ice cream cake. It was covered in white frosting and had red poinsettias across the top. My salmon colored T-shirt soon got a feast as the chocolate cookie crumbles and ice cream rolled off my chin onto my shirt. It was delicious, but I was making a mess as the ice cream started to melt off of the spoon onto my hands.
To this day, I make a mess eating ice cream cake as I struggle to eat it slowly and enjoy it, but not too slowly where it turns into soup.
While the tradition went strong for 22 years, on my 23 birthday my husband Dylan and I lived in Chadron where there is no Dairy Queen. The closest one is either in Martin, South Dakota, or Alliance, Nebraska. Even though I love ice cream cake, I wasn’t about to drive all that way just for cake. Instead, we settled on going out to eat and ordered an ice cream sundae.
The following day, I went to work at the Sheridan County Journal Star and I told my bosses, Jordan and Rachael Huether how Dylan took me out for a birthday dinner. During our conversation, I mentioned how this was the first time I didn’t have an ice cream cake, but I still had ice cream to satisfy my sweet tooth.
Another year passed and my birthday happened to be on a Tuesday, which was the day the paper went to press. Slyly, they had called the Martin paper, which printed ours and asked the delivery driver to pick up a package for them before coming down. Once he arrived, Jordan went into the back to unload the papers when I heard the refrigerator door open and close. I turned around in my chair and looked at Jordan, puzzled about what he was doing in the fridge, since he already ate lunch.
Uncertain about what was happening, I turned back to my computer and kept working on homework. Once I finished my assignment, I headed into the back to start stuffing paper. We were making great time stuffing that day, especially after Berklie Haag, our high school intern, got out of school. Shortly afterward, Jordan returned with his daughter Ava.
As Rachael and I asked Berklie about her day, suddenly we heard Ava ask, “What is that? Can I have some dad?”
Berklie and I looked at each other, confused. Ava walked to the door and asked, “Who wants cake?”
Rachael said it was time for a break and as I walked into the kitchen, I saw a Dairy Queen ice cream cake sitting on the counter.
The tradition had restarted.
As we sat at our desks enjoying a slice of cake, I looked at Ava and started laughing. The cake was decorated in green frosting, which had turned Ava’s tongue and lips green.
“Ava you have a green tongue,” I said. “What color is mine?”
Everyone started laughing as Ava and I ran to the bathroom to look at ourselves in the mirror.
While that day began like another busy Tuesday, it ended with a sweet treat good enough to smile about.
