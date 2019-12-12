Serving as my husband’s Strongman coach in the gym has been a fun challenge to keep him on track, but Tuesday night, the roles reversed as my husband handed me the bar.
My first task was lat pulldowns. This machine was always one of my favorites when I played sports, so I figured I would still enjoy it.
Since I hadn’t lifted for years, we started with 5 pounds on each side of the cable. As I looked at the weights and prepared to pull the cable to my chest, I worried about being able to do it.
I couldn’t be that weak, right?
Thankfully, the weights flew up, but Dylan could tell it was too easy. Settling on 15 pounds, I knew it was better to start with something slightly challenging than going all out, otherwise I’d be super sore the next day.
That lift would be, by far, my favorite of the day as the others would test my perseverance and balance.
Now it was time for bench press. Even when I was an athlete, bench was my weakness. It was also the most uncomfortable. I don’t know what it is, but lying on a bench makes me feel like I’m going to fall off.
So the goal with bench press is bringing the weights down to the body slow, before exploding up. Well, slowly moving a 45-pound bar with weights down slowly was not my idea of a good time.
After one set of ten, I wasn’t really feeling another 40 reps. But, Dylan pushed me to finish the workout I started.
Halfway through the third set, I lowered the bar and when I went to push it back up, I had no energy. At least that’s what I thought. Mentally, I gave up on myself knowing bench was my least successful lift.
After Dylan called my attention to my attitude, I knew he was right. How can I improve on bench if mentally I tell myself I’m not strong enough?
The next three sets of ten, I completed my reps with more power to the point where I was too exhausted to complete one more.
Now I was going to my final lift clean and press with a 45-pound bar.
As I established my grip and steadied my stance, I worked on cleaning the bar from the floor up to my shoulders. Once I had the bar to my shoulders, then I had to return it to the platform. That’s when I lost my form and my balance. As I lowered the bar past my knees, I began bending more at my waist than my knees, pulling me forward.
While I had lifted weights before and watched Dylan everyday, I realized he makes it look easy.
Weight lifting can also be dangerous if the technique is poor. Dylan set goals for me on clean and bench, so if I have any hopes of achieving them, form has to be a priority.
Taking a short water break, I returned to the platform and was greeted by Copper, our basset hound. He howled at me to motivate me through the sets and stood beside me to make sure I didn’t quit.
As I continued through my sets on clean and press, I came to another realization. I’m out of shape.
While I may be full of energy and load the plates for Dylan during his workouts, that energy did not carry over into the weight room.
By the time I had pressed the bar over my head 50 times, I was thrilled to be done with the workout. That’s when the fun happened.
Dylan put Copper’s front paws on the bar as Copper demonstrated his weight lifting stance.
Despite being exhausted and the soreness setting in, I couldn’t help but laugh at my silly dog.
Setting goals is not typically something people can achieve overnight, but once I reach mine, I have no doubt the soreness and struggle with being worth it.
