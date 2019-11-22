LAUREN BRANT: Thankful for a miracle

Miracles are all around us and for me, I am blessed to wake up next to mine every morning.
My husband, Dylan, grew up like most boys did with a love of football. At the age of nine, an undiagnosed medical condition would not only prevent him from playing any contact sport but also nearly took his life three times.
The summer of 2002, Dylan was enjoying time with his brother, Austin, while his parents were at work. As the babysitter watched the brothers play, Dylan went into a seizure and fell down the stairs. As he blacked out from the incident, the babysitter called his grandmother, Carol, who called his parents, Robert and Valerie.
Once the ambulance arrived to transport him to Saint Thomas Hospital in Canon City, Colorado, his family was there waiting for his arrival. When the nurses got him into the emergency room, the vitals signal monitor began to beep. Dylan had flatlined.
As his parents stood there watching the doctors and nurses scramble to help him, Val said she felt like she was going to pass out. Dylan went into a seizure before his body stiffened like a board and fell limp on the table. As the doctor charged up the defibrillator paddles, Dylan’s heart started beating again.
The doctors ran a series of tests to determine what caused the episode. Initially, they thought his seizures were caused from the game console flashing while he played video games. After taking a polysomnography (PSG) sleeping test, he was diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome, also known as Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes (SADS). Long QT is now known to be three times more common in American children than childhood leukemia. For more information about SADS, visit sads.org.
According to the SADS Foundation, SADS are “genetic heart conditions that can cause sudden death in young, apparently healthy, people.”
Dylan had been battling a sinus and ear infection and the medication the doctor put him on to fight his congestion manifested the Long QT. He was taking Sudafed, Zitromax, an antibiotic and albuterol to help him breathe, but with SADS, decongestants can effect the Long QT and cause a person to go into cardiac arrest, which was the case for Dylan.
He was transferred via ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The ambulance nurse was familiar with SADS and was able to bring Dylan back as he flatlined again. Once they arrived at Memorial, the on-call pediatric doctor David Runciman, who was also familiar with SADS, came in to care for him.
As Dylan continued to go in and out of seizures, the doctor induced him with potassium to stop the seizing. His parents waited in the lobby for news on their son. As they looked up, they saw Runciman walk out with a concerning look on his face. He needed to put a pacemaker in, but wanted their approval first.
Dylan would remain in the hospital for a week to recover from the surgery and would walk out to continue living his life. Now that’s something to be thankful for. God took care of Dylan that day and kept my husband from being part of the 210,000 people, who die suddenly and unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest each year in the United States.
Life is a precious gift that we can never take for granted because we never know when it is our time. Yes, Dylan will continue to deal with SADS for the rest of his life, but he’s not letting it stop him.
For Dylan, he is taking advantage of his opportunity by engaging in activities he loves from hunting, fishing, camping and, of course, Strongman. The human spirit and body are capable of achieving amazing feats only if the person is strong minded enough to not allow obstacles to stand in their way.
With Thanksgiving a week away, this time of year reminds me to be thankful for my husband. Faith did not take his life that day, despite doctors medically declaring him dead. God is the only reason my husband is still here, impacting the lives of his family, friends and colleagues. I’m thankful for that.
His spirit is one of compassion, humor and perseverance and serves as my light to overcome anything.
