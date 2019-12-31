LAUREN BRANT: Visiting Santa's Village

The December 26 Gering Courier edition had been sent and I grabbed my camera bag and car keys for a much needed holiday break. Since moving to the area in August 2018, there was a local attraction I passed, but never had time to explore — Santa’s Village. This year, exploring the village was at the top of my to-do list during my vacation.
Visiting Santa Claus when I was little was a terrifying experience as I sat silently on his lap for a photo. As I grew up, I looked forward to seeing Santa to tell him what I wanted for Christmas. Throughout December, I had the pleasure of bumping into Santa while covering stories at Lincoln Elementary and he even stopped by the Star-Herald office to hand out candy canes to everyone. But I still hadn’t told him what I wanted for Christmas.
Waking up on Christmas Eve, I came out into my living room to see my parents and my husband relaxing on the couches and watching Christmas movies. My dad asked, “What do you want to do today, bud?”
I immediately responded, “Visit Santa’s Village.”
Everyone laced up their shoes and jumped into the car as we headed to Gering’s Civic Center Plaza.
Santa’s Village started 18 years ago and, for people who’ve lived in the area, it is an attraction even if you drive by. It is located in the parking lot at the Gering Civic Center off of 10th Street. With tiny houses decorated in uniquely different themes as well as holiday lights and decorations, we pulled into the parking lot.
There weren’t a lot of cars in the parking lot, but there was a line of children and families waiting to see Santa. As we waited for the line to decrease, we looked at the buildings and I decided to crawl into every one.
The igloo was the first stop and as I waddled with bent knees into the igloo, I stood up and realized the top had see through plastic. I turned around and waved at my parents and husband smiling at me. Now I had to get back out. For some reason, waddling out seemed to take longer, probably because the anticipation of entering the igloo had passed and the fear of hitting my head set in.
After making it out of the igloo without bumping my head, we continued to walk through the village when my dad noticed there was no line to see Santa. Handing my dad my cell phone, Dylan and I made our way up to Santa’s workshop. With a smile on his face, Santa looked at both of us and asked, “Have you been good this year?”
In the midst of a moment of silence, my husband and I looked at each other and laughed. “We’ve been kind of good,” Dylan said.
“Then you get a kind of present,” Santa replied.
We burst out laughing at Santa’s wit and turned to take a picture with him before continuing to explore the village.
The final stop was the church set up beside Santa’s workshop. I looked through the books on the bookshelf and the tall vaulted ceiling before heading back outside. Just then, I noticed a string hanging down and figured I had to pull it. As I did, a bell rang through downtown Gering, ringing in the holiday and our first Nebraska Christmas.
While our visit only took a few minutes out of our morning, it provided me with an opportunity to enjoy being a kid. As my dad always tells me, never grow up.
