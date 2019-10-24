Did you have to go to school for photography?
How long have you been at your job?
How many times did you change your career in school?
How do you become a good photographer?
These were all tough questions Lincoln Elementary School students asked me during my visit to speak on Career Tuesday on Oct. 22. While I love to take photos and tell the stories happening in the classrooms across the valley, journalism was not a career I had on my radar until I was in college.
Growing up in Canon City, Colorado, I remember my parents, teachers and friends asking me what I wanted to be when I grow up. We even had career days where our teacher asked us to make a poster about what we wanted to be, so we understood the education requirements, salary range and potential employers.
As a middle schooler at Mountain View Core Knowledge School, I spent most of my time outside of school playing volleyball, so naturally, I wanted to become a professional volleyball player. My childhood idol was Kerri Walsh-Jennings, a sand volleyball player and three-time Olympic gold medalist and one-time bronze medalist.
Realistically, I knew if that happened, eventually I would have to retire and find a job. Why not an ophthalmologist?
Being an eye doctor sounded fun and I would be able to help other people see the world around them. As I continued through high school, I still wanted to become an eye doctor. During a freshman careers class, we had to shadow someone in a profession and write about their story. After I met with my ophthalmologist, I realized how much schooling, particularly mathematics, it required to become an eye doctor. While I was not horrible at math, it was not a subject I felt strong in, nor received much support from teachers to understand.
With that career eliminated, I continued through three more years of high school and two years of college not knowing what I wanted to be when I grow up. Entering my second semester of my second year at Colorado State University, Fort Collins, my adviser and I had narrowed down programs in English and journalism as potential options. Although becoming a teacher had been something my teachers encouraged me to become since elementary school, I figured if I was going to be a teacher, I would become a college professor. To do that though, would require years of schooling and put me in a financially poor place for years.
So I decided to try journalism. I mean it can’t be that different from English papers, but I soon realized my perceptions were wrong.
Since I had not declared journalism as my major when I was a freshman, I was limited to a few writing courses where I had to earn high enough grades before the journalism college would accept me. Newswriting was the first course I took with professor Joanna Larez.
Larez was a reporter who decided to teach at the college level and inspire the next generation of reporters. On the first day of class, she had everyone take an Associated Press style quiz.
“What is Associated Press?” I remember thinking to myself.
My score was the worst score I ever got on a test in my entire academic career and I was certain I could not be a journalist. After putting my nose in the AP stylebook and working with journalism professors, I realized how creative I could be not only as a writer, but also as a photographer, designer and website creator. I had found my calling.
In my fourth year as a journalist, I continue to find new challenges in finding new ways to tell stories through photos, videos and words. Photography remains my passion and a craft I am never complacent with as becoming a good photographer is something someone builds on throughout a career. Experimentation is important in this industry as it pushes photographers, writers, editors and publishers forward, showing us how much greater we can become.
But it all comes down to choices. The choice I made as a college student to enter this field and the choice I make everyday I walk into work.
While I may not have known what I wanted to be until I was 21 years old, what matters is knowing when I grow up, I’m going to be the best journalist I can be.
