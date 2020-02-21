Ah, technology.
It’s really that thing that we love to hate, isn’t it? We love it when it makes life easier for us – I don’t know anyone who wants to go back to the days before we cooked on electric or gas stoves, for example. I myself have always had an interest in technology, which is how I ended up in a digital journalism position. Having an interest in computers, data journalism, and other topics oft-discussed in the journalism realm, I found myself also interested in best practices and industry trends.
Yet, there are those days when I just want to check out. One of my favorite vacations in recent years involved traveling to Smith Falls, near Valentine, Nebraska, and being away from my cell phone and computer for a couple days. I could take a “digital vacation,” being able to check in when I drove up to the roadway to provide advice for the copy editor who stepped in for me to take a couple days off.
I have my moments, with digital. You can be like my spouse, annoying me at one moment with the fact that you leave your dirty laundry all over the place (Facebook), but endearing me in the next because you unexpectedly did something nice, like delivering a compliment instead of a complaint.
That being said, we’re not too far into presidential election season, and I’m already ready to relegate social media to only talking about “polite topics.” According to an article this week, “Concern about influence of made-up news on the election is lowest among those paying the least attention,” 82% of Americans are either “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the potential impact of made up news on the presidential election. However, of those people, the least concerned are those who don’t follow political news closely.
Another part of technology that we – or I – can love to hate. I love a good, well-researched story about politicians. Some of the best books I’ve read were by journalists who covered politics. Yet, at the same time, I’m feeling overwhelmed with the barrage of information out there already. As I read the article, I wondered, might it be good to be one of those who are “least concerned”? Maybe.
In the evenings, I’m back to knitting when I get home — I’ve got a grandbaby coming this summer — and trying to read more books. By the end of a long day, I’m ready for a technology break.
Puppies are better to snuggle with than cell phones and laptops anyhow.
