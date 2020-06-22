I miss my dad.
I suppose that’s true for most folks who have lost a parent. I’d like to say everyone who has lost a parent, but I understand that not all experiences are the same as mine.
My dad was Tom to nearly everyone who knew him, but was still Tommy to his aunts until the day he passed away in 2011 at 72. We could always tell the telemarketers in the days before caller ID because they would ask for Thomas.
Dad worked at Wayne’s Feed in Cozad when I was born, then went to work at Gillette Dairy as a route driver in Arapahoe the summer before my first grade year.
One of my greatest joys of our four years in Arapahoe was waiting for Dad to get back to town from his route. You see, we lived right on the main east-west highway through town, so when he would get back from the out-of-town portion of his deliveries, he would go right by the house. When I’d see him, I would run or ride my bike the few blocks to Wagner’s Grocery to be his “helper.” I probably mostly got in the way and slowed him down, but that didn’t matter.
Dad loved to camp and fish and take care of the yard and garden, and that made for one of my most vivid memories. When he first got diagnosed with cancer, I went to mow the lawn for my parents. I will never forget the feeling of pressure I had as I cut the grass with Dad standing on the patio, watching my every move. I knew it had to be perfect for him.
One of his biggest loves was helping out at the Knights of Columbus Hall. He would fry burgers on bingo night, flip pancakes for Sunday breakfasts and always loved collecting toys and wrapping presents for hours on end for the Knights’ Christmas toy drive. Many great friendships were made through these activities - people who I know would be there for me in a heartbeat because of the relationships forged by my father.
Dad loved kids, especially his grandchildren. One of my favorite pictures to this day is my son Jerod walking alongside his grandpa at the Buffalo Bill Ranch in North Platte. You can see the love between them. I know the grandkids all loved him, but I don’t know that they understand how much he loved them. I’ve often told my kids that they would never understand how much I love them until they had kids of their own. I think the same goes for grandparents. Now that I have three grandsons of my own, I understand my Dad better.
One of my greatest wishes in life is that Dad would have been able to meet my wife, Rhonda. They would have truly loved being around each other. Rhonda’s sense of humor and personality would have been a perfect fit for Dad. And he would have truly enjoyed her (our) kids Tyler and Lexi as well.
Of everything in the world, Dad’s greatest love was Mom. They were inseparable. Today Mom lives with Rhonda and I - as does Rhonda’s Mom. As I mowed our yard a couple of weeks ago, I told Mom that whenever I mow, I think about Dad and hope that he’s proud of where we are and what we’re doing. Mom said, “Yes, your Dad would be proud.”
That’s my goal in life. I want to live a life that makes my Dad proud, and have my kids be proud of their Dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.