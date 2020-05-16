Our publisher recently posted on Facebook requesting people comment with an image of an album that inspired an appreciation for music.
I posted the cover of the first album by The Cars, cleverly titled “The Cars.” For those who don’t know, The Cars were somewhere between techno-new wave and rock. Lots of synthesizer teamed with bass, guitars and what became electronic drums gave The Cars a unique sound that led them to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
There were other synthesizer infused groups that I liked - and still do. Gary Numan’s song Cars (I’m sensing a trend here) is to this day one of my all-time favorites. Mind you, Gary Numan is not to be confused with Randy Newman, who grew to fame through the Toy Story movie soundtracks after many years being known as the Kung-Fu Fighting guy or the I Love L.A. guy.
Most of my early musical influences were what would be called hair bands today. Much of my youth was spent listening to mainstays such as Def Leppard and Ratt and Motley Crue and Night Ranger. Other favorites included Triumph and Dokken and lesser-known bands like Keel and Krokus.
As I’ve grown older, my taste hasn’t changed a lot and when I had Sirius in my truck it basically went back-and-forth between Hair Nation and NFL Radio.
My son, Jerod, will listen along with me and even indulges me by listening to random trivia. For example, the band Night Ranger had a song called Night Ranger and the band Damn Yankees had a song called Damn Yankees. Furthermore, Jack Blades was in both bands. Coincidence? Hmmmm?
I remember to this day where I was when my mom told me that one of the people in Def Leppard - that’s how she put it because she didn’t remember Rick Allen’s name - had been in a car crash and lost an arm. I didn’t believe her at first, much like I didn’t believe her the day she told me Yankees catcher Thurman Munson had died in a plane crash. But it was true. And it was many years before my favorite band released any new music. It made me proud that the rest of the band rallied around Rick Allen as he healed and learned to play drums with one hand and use his feet for everything else. As someone who never had any real musical talent, I’m amazed at his ability to adapt like that.
Today, a lot of what I listen to is Christian artists. We have seen Skillet, for King and Country and TobyMac live and love them. My wife, Rhonda, and I have had the opportunity twice to meet Joel and Luke Smallbone at the King and Country backstage and they’ve been terrific both times.
Third Day is one of Jerod’s favorites, so Rhonda got us tickets to see them at their last show of their last tour as a band. It was my first time going to Red Rocks for a show, and they didn’t disappoint.
Music can do so many things within a person. Certain songs recall certain memories, good and bad. The emotions music can create can be overwhelming. I think of a for King and Country show where a particular song hit me so hard because of what was going on personally that all I could do was sit down and cry - full-on, face-in-my-hands bawling. People around us were offering tissues and looking at Rhonda as she tried to console me. In that instance, the power of the Holy Spirit and the power of the music came together. God knew I needed to get it out, and he knew what I needed and where I needed to be.
A song can do many things in many ways, but one of music’s biggest gifts is the power to move the human spirit.
