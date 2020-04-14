I’ve always had an affinity for the underdog.
The first three years I was a baseball fan, my adopted team - the Kansas City Royals - lost the American League Championship Series to the evil empire that is the New York Yankees. Two years later, the Royals lost in the World Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. Then, in 1985, the world came together and my beloved Royals won the championship. Another 29 years of mediocrity followed before back-to-back Series appearances and a championship in 2015. Then right back to playing bad baseball. But they’re my Royals and hope always springs eternal - you know, until they’re eliminated sometime in August.
I became a Green Bay Packers fan in 1978 because I loved wide receiver James Lofton. The team at the time mostly finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs before things got really bad in the early ‘90s. Then along came Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre, and with a few exceptions things have gone pretty well for the past 25 years or so.
I’ve always felt like an underdog. I was an OK high school student, but never set the world on fire. I got into college, only to find out that I really wasn’t a good college student. The work wasn’t that hard, but I just didn’t feel like doing it unless it had some sort of interest for me. Journalism class, yes. French class, not so much. I can count to five in French, introduce myself and remember the words for table and book. Wait. Nope, the word for book has escaped my memory. And for that matter, I’m not convinced about what I think is the word for table. So ... I can count to five and introduce myself - Je M’appelle Mark. Un, deux, trois, quatre, cinq (to be fair, I only remember the numbers because the teacher told us a story about three kittens who fell in the river - Un, Deux and Trois the cats sank).
Over the years in my “underdog” life, I’ve been able to do a few jobs that I don’t really have training for, but somebody believed in me and thought I could do it. To those people, I am thankful for the opportunities. I hope I haven’t let any of you down. Today, I’m working as a writer primarily because people have believed that I could do it. I
hope I don’t let any of you down.
What an underdog needs to succeed is someone who believes in them. Last summer, my son and I went to Kansas City to see a bad Royals team play a very good Yankees team - first time I had been to a Royals game in KC in 30 years. We believed, and the Royals came out with a win in 10 innings that day.
A man we met before the game was always one of my favorite underdogs. Jim Eisenreich was a promising young outfielder with the Minnesota Twins over 34 games played in 1982 until something in him snapped. He became unable to control his breathing and his actions during games, only played 14 Major League games over the next two seasons and was subsequently placed on the retired list, left to figure out what was happening to him.
As it turned out, it was Tourette’s syndrome that was causing his anxiety. Eisenreich spent the next two years getting treatment and playing in independent leagues before the Royals took a chance on bringing him back to the Major Leagues in 1986. Playing in 1,376 games over the next 12 seasons proved that this underdog could succeed if given a chance. When my son and I went to the Royals game last summer, there was Jim Eisenreich signing autographs at the stadium.
As he signed a mini batting helmet for me, I took the time to thank him for setting an example and continuing to fight. He looked up at me as if surprised by what I had said and thanked me. Hopefully that brief moment reminds him that what he did as a player was important, and what he does now as he runs the Jim Eisenreich Foundation for Children with Tourette’s Syndrome is even more important. I’m sure that over the three partial seasons with the Twins and the two years of treatment that followed, Jim Eisenreich wondered if he would ever be good enough and able to return to what was normal for him - playing baseball.
Right now, we’re living in a world where we don’t know when we’ll ever return to our “normal.” As I sit writing this column in my office at home with nothing but the sound of water filtering in a fish tank next to my desk, I think about how the old “normal” would have me sitting in a busy newsroom with phones ringing, people talking and Publisher Rich Macke laughing - if you know Rich, you know the laugh I’m talking about.
Jim Eisenreich’s “normal” wasn’t what it was before Tourette’s. Our “normal” will likely not be the same as what it was before COVID-19. The Kansas City Royals gave Eisenreich a chance and believed in the underdog, and he succeeded. Different people have given me a chance and believed in this underdog, and I have succeeded. I believe in the people of this state, particularly the people of the Panhandle and specifically the people of our community. We may seem like underdogs right now, but we’ll succeed. Together.
