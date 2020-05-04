“A person who loves u will never kick u when your down or pour salad on your wounds.” - @IAmMalliahMichel
Where to begin Malliah? I’m not even going to start with the whole your vs. you’re situation. We’ll get to u later. It’s the salad in this actual Twitter post that’s most concerning to me right off the bat. Malliah is right that you shouldn’t pour salad on the wounds of someone you love. Or should you? If your wound is causing you to feel a burn, the lettuce from the salad may actually be helpful, provided that it’s cold. Buttermilk is said to be helpful for healthy skin, so a nice buttermilk dressing could be helpful. Stay away from the vinegar, though.
Malliah’s tweet is just one of many examples that make one wonder about the other humans breathing our oxygen. Our text and tweet society is an unending source of cringe-worthy, roll-you-eyes comments and posts.
El Reverendo on yahoo! Answers asked the question “Does cremation hurt? Can you feel anything?” Well El, if you were alive, it would probably be a bit uncomfortable, but considering that you’re generally dead before the cremation process, I’m gonna say you’re good.
@TheREALDiamondJ tweeted “With history for example... How do you know that all of these events actually occurred, if you weren’t there to witness it.” First off, I’m sorry there are so many imitation Diamond Js around that you have to clarify your reality. However, that brings me back to the original question. How do I know that you’re TheREALDiamondJ if I’m not there to witness that you’re not a knockoff Diamond J?
Then there’s the case of math whiz @JoshCloud - “Lotto jackpot = $640 million. Population of the U.S. = 300 million. Let’s just give everyone 2.13 Million and call it a day! #lottoFrenzy” Decimals Josh. They’re important factors in this kind of generosity. If Josh ever gets his plan approved, I want to be first in line so I’m there before he realizes the cash ran out.
Somebody named Rob on Facebook posted “I just drunk some inspired milk” with two laughing faces. I’m glad Rob found the inspired milk and didn’t settle for the lackluster product. The dairy farmer who truly inspires his milk is a rare breed. It takes a special kind of motivator to convince that milk that it will be the best Rob has ever drunk. “You can do this. Be the coldest. Be the tastiest. Go down smooth and be refreshing!”
An entry from Jaden Smith - yes, that Jaden Smith, son of the Fresh Prince - and it can be proven by his handle @officialjayden. “If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society.” I’m gonna go with a hard no on that one Jaden.
And finally, my personal favorite. The name was blocked on this one, so I’m just gonna call this guy Bryan. My man Bryan tweeted @dominos complaining that his pizza was delivered with no toppings or sauce, just bread. Dominos responded apologetically and told Bryan that his concern would be passed along. A few minutes later, Bryan was back, tweeting that he had opened the box upside down and everything was OK now.
Be careful out there friends, there are people eating spaghetti in their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.