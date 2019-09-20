MAUNETTE LOEKS: Enjoying the dog days

September marks the “birthdays” of both of my dogs.
It’s not officially the months of their births, but the months that we brought both of our dogs to their new homes. Mocha into our home, a maltese shih tzu, came to live with us eight years ago this week. Our family got Odie, a shih tzu, a couple of years later.
For years, I swore that I would never have a dog. I failed the dog ownership test as a college student after getting a dog that was high in energy and hard for me as a single mom to take care of properly. We had a beloved pet, Rascal, as a kid, and I took to heart that I hadn’t had the time or patience to be a good mom to the dog I had taken in as a college student.
However, after a co-worker and friend got a new dog in 2009, I learned a lot from her about dog training. I learned about crate training. I started reading books and watching shows on television. As a much more mature adult, I decided I wanted a dog.
Ever the researcher, I looked for the right dog for me and settled on a few breeds. My dog journey lead me to Mocha and my husband, Jeff, and I traveled to Colorado to adopt him.
We started training as soon as we got him, just as the books that I read advised.
Owning a dog was so much different than that first experience. I loved doing dog training. We took classes and I think they were not only fun for me, but also Mocha. They are great bonding experiences with your dog.
We started talking about getting a new dog about two years later to join Mocha. We had been looking, but I saw an ad or some other post about Odie and he was right here in Scottsbluff.
Odie had a much more different temperament than Mocha. Where Mocha was a calm dog from the start, Odie was anxious. We even worried in that first week that maybe we had made a mistake. Maybe he was too much dog for us.
I called the dog trainer we had used and we immediately started dog training classes. This time, we did classes privately at the local park and before long, things started to improve. And, like with Mocha, I got to know my dog through training and how to work with him.
Most days, as soon as I get home, you’ll find Odie by my side. He really does embody the saying that a dog is a man’s best friend. Like kids, I don’t think you’re supposed to admit that you have a favorite pet, but Odie loves his mom and his mom loves him.
Mocha is a character. He is more independent than Odie and though he is not usually far away, he is usually sitting on his own, playing with a toy or sleeping. Until mom has food. Even though mom does not give him people food, he always tries. He is persistent.
He loves to chew dog toys until they are destroyed. It’s funny to see a little dog take a part a dog toy like he is fierce.
I’m glad that my friend, Casey, got a dog while we were neighbors. She and her dog friends have since moved away, but it was a great influence on me exploring dog ownership. I would have missed all these great dog days.
