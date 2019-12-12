My heroes are my grandma and grandpa. My grandma was my hero because she was the strongest person I knew. My grandma had four kids and eleven grandkids. She worked hard for her kids and was always there for her grandkids. My grandma was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. It was stage two colon cancer.
While she was going through chemotherapy and radiation, she still worked two jobs. She finished chemotherapy and radiation, toward the end of that summer. She was cancer free for about six months and it came back, but worse. She had stage three lymph node cancer. (My heart broke.) She ended up going to Denver to get her chemotherapy and radiation. She was only home on the weekends for five weeks. She was a fighter for sure.
She finished up chemotherapy and radiation close to Christmas. We spent Christmas as a family. That was the last Christmas we got to spend with my grandpa. He unexpectedly passed away February 6, 2018. My grandma was heartbroken. She ended up being cancer free for six months and the cancer came back but worse; she had stage four lung cancer. She went to surgery and got the cancer removed. She amazed me every day how strong she was.
Even when she was in pain she wouldn’t complain. She did everything in her power to not show how hurt she was. She was cancer free for another six months. In those six months she got to be there for the birth of her last grandchild. She was so happy to be a grandma. There was nothing that made her happier than her family. She was diagnosed with cancer one more time, and it had spread to her whole body. They scheduled a surgery, and she was so scared. I stayed with her for the last week she was home. We made a lot of memories in that one week. Then it was time for her to go to Denver for her surgery. She wasn’t able to come home after that surgery. I lost my grandma March 18, 2019. It was the worst day of my life.
Now for my grandpa; man, I loved my grandpa. He was more like a best friend than a grandpa. He loved his family with all his heart. He worked on the train a lot, and my favorite memory with him was when I was two. He would come home off the train really late at night, and I would crawl out of my crib. I would waddle out to the kitchen and we would eat bologna sandwiches every time he came home late. When he found out my grandma had cancer, he stayed strong for her and his family.
Things got stressful sometimes, but he always figured it out. He never complained, and he knew exactly what to do when things got rough. My grandpa’s heart broke when he found out grandma had cancer. My grandpa retired from the railroad and went to work for something else. He had to move to Sinclair, Wyoming, for the job but it was extra money for the medical bills. He had to go to a bunch of training for his new job. One week he went to a training and had a massive heart attack. No one expected it, and it was so surprising. I lost my grandpa and my grandma lost her husband February 6, 2018.
My grandparents were the strongest people I knew and that is why they are my heroes. These past two years have taught me not to take my life or my loved ones for granted. Take every day one by one because you never know what tomorrow brings and your whole world can be taken in a blink of an eye.
