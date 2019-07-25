On Sunday, we were just six weeks away from the month of September, which is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.
I lost a good friend to this disease in April 2017. So every year since, I make it a point to share awareness prior to the month of September.
On April 27, 2017, I was working as a publisher for the Port Arthur News in Port Arthur, Texas. Not unlike the employees of the Gering Courier and Star-Herald here in Scottsbluff, the PA News was a very close-knit group. We called each other family.
That morning I received a call from a former employee that the police were at the door of another employee in her apartment complex, and were doing a wellness check. I dropped everything at the office and headed straight for the location about 15 minutes away. Once I arrived, the police had already gained entry and were coming out. They asked who I was? I told them I was a good friend and boss for the person who rented this apartment. In fact, I had been inside just days before.
Years of working together led us to become good friends, not just co-workers. Over the previous couple of years, I had seen emotional changes come and go regularly. Most of the time heavy drinking and calling in to work sick pre-empted these. They would last for a few days, and then everything would be fine again. Almost as though he walked through a dark tunnel and emerged into the light on the other side.
During these times, I found myself going to his house to bring food and water. But in reality, it was more about just talking, listening and making sure my friend was going to be OK. Through those conversations, I could see the deep seeded depression emerging, so I would try talking about more important issues, topics that seemed to excite my friend and bring him out of his funk. We had a number of those types of days.
Around the 24th of April, he had already been in one of his funks for a few days. This was the last day I would see him. We talked about if he could do anything he wanted, if given the opportunity, what would it be? He looked at me with life in his eyes and said, “I’d like to write a book.” So we went back and forth on ideas that he could start with and decided on “coping with and overcoming depression.” As I left that evening, I asked him to start putting his thoughts onto paper. I would be coming back in a couple days and we could begin working through the process. And give me a call if he needed anything.
A couple days had gone by where I hadn’t heard from my friend. Work was keeping me busy as usual and the last discussion my friend and I had was quite positive. He even stated that he wanted to take a couple days to go visit his brother in Houston.
It looked as though he was starting to come back around. Or was that just what I wanted to believe? Boy, was I wrong. The police officer informed me the morning of the 27th, standing outside my friend’s apartment, that he had taken his own life. He added that it looked to him that it happened a couple days back. Could it really be that it happened after I left him just a couple days earlier?
For weeks after, I thought to myself, what did I miss? How could I have missed this? Was I so caught up in wanting to shed positivity into his life that I missed the real issue, the issue that he was in need of more help than just me?
Friends and family members have told me you can’t help someone who doesn’t want help. When someone has gone that far into the darkness of their mind, they cannot see any other way out. And if you yourself are not, nor have ever been, in that deep of a depression you simply do not have the understanding to see it.
I appreciated their comments, trying to help me cope with what had happened. But there’s not a day that goes by where I still don’t think about my friend. And maybe, just maybe, had I done something different the day he decided to take his own life, could I have prevented it? Who knows? But what I do know now is I definitely will do more if ever faced with this situation again.
Although September is the month dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness, it’s a topic many of us, maybe even you, see daily. If you fear someone you know could possibly be heading in this direction, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Get help today. None of us want to live life with the regret that we could have done something.